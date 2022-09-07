ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

Officials say girlfriend helped East Texas inmate escape, both considered armed and dangerous

By Darby Good
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KOhl_0hlvYYQu00

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Officials in Houston County announced Wednesday morning they are searching for an escaped inmate and his girlfriend who authorities said helped him escape.

Cass County escaped inmate arrested in Louisiana

Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was last seen on camera at the sheriff’s office in Crockett around 2 a.m. wearing gray pants and a white shirt. He is 5’6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Zuniga was serving time for a felony charge and was able to walk away from the Houston County Jail while performing duties assigned to him as a trustee in the jail. Authorities said Melissa Pearl Ortiz planned to meet him and provide transportation.

‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say

Both are considered armed and dangerous and people are encouraged to contact law enforcement if they see them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4pDU_0hlvYYQu00
Photo courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man faces 50 counts of invasive personal recording

37-year-old Jarrod Dee was originally convicted of secretly recording a Cass County resident in 2017, but was recently arrested when a friend’s wife found a digital recording device attached under their bathroom cabinet in December of 2021. Dee was living in a trailer on the couple’s property and had...
CASS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
County
Houston County, TX
Houston County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, TX
State
Louisiana State
Crockett, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Crockett, TX
Cass County, TX
Crime & Safety
ktoy1047.com

Missing person from Nash located by police

Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
NASH, TX
KWTX

Man headed to prison for East Texas softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Armed And Dangerous#County Jail#Trustee#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
ketk.com

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
LUFKIN, TX
KTAL

Mother charged after teen arrested in car theft, burglaries

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of one of the four teens charged in connection with a series of car thefts and vehicle burglaries in Blanchard earlier this week is now facing charges of her own. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s says they arrested 30-year-old Zenkendra Bates is charged...
BLANCHARD, LA
KTBS

Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
KTBS

Bowie County man sentenced to 5 years for COVID-relief fraud

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Maud, Texas man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations in a COVID-relief fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, pleaded guilty on May 6, to wire...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy