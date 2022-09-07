Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Titans vs. Giants Week 1 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their first respective injury reports of the 2022 campaign ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans had a few players to keep an eye on ahead of the first injury report, as both cornerback Elijah Molden and safety Lonnie Johnson were absent from practice on Monday.
Thursday Injury Report: Titans Add One, Downgrade Another
Ola Adeniyi's neck injury adds to the issues at a position where Mike Vrabel's defense already has lost one of its best players for the season.
Amani Hooker, Titans agree to $33 million contract extension
The Tennessee Titans have rewarded a key member of their defense ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that safety Amani Hooker has agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Titans. The contract extension will feature $19.5 million...
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Yardbarker
Bears Cut WR Tajae Sharpe From IR With Settlement
Sharpe, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings. However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’...
College GameDay Breaks Down Kentucky vs. Florida Matchup
College football fans across the country are starting their second Saturday of football with some Kentucky football talk. ESPN’s College GameDay spent about ten minutes breaking down the matchup between the Wildcats and the Gators, particularly the quarterback battle between Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. NFL Scouts File into...
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (leg) not listed on Giants' Week 1 injury report
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (leg) is available for Sunday's Week One matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Despite extended missed time during the preseason, Toney will suit up for New York's regular season opener. With a 8.3 projection, the 23-year old is rated as our WR46. Toney's Week...
NFL・
Kirk Herbstreit weighs in on marquee QB matchup between Will Levis, Anthony Richardson
All eyes will be on the quarterback matchup between Anthony Richardson and Will Levis when Florida faces Kentucky on Saturday. Both quarterbacks entered the season with high expectations that they backed up in Week 1, creating plenty of anticipation for a top 25 meeting between the Gators and Wildcats in Week 2.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers labeled receiver Allen Lazard as doubtful and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 1 of...
