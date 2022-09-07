ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Giants Week 1 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their first respective injury reports of the 2022 campaign ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans had a few players to keep an eye on ahead of the first injury report, as both cornerback Elijah Molden and safety Lonnie Johnson were absent from practice on Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Bears Cut WR Tajae Sharpe From IR With Settlement

Sharpe, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings. However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’...
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

College GameDay Breaks Down Kentucky vs. Florida Matchup

College football fans across the country are starting their second Saturday of football with some Kentucky football talk. ESPN’s College GameDay spent about ten minutes breaking down the matchup between the Wildcats and the Gators, particularly the quarterback battle between Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. NFL Scouts File into...
LEXINGTON, KY
numberfire.com

Kadarius Toney (leg) not listed on Giants' Week 1 injury report

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (leg) is available for Sunday's Week One matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Despite extended missed time during the preseason, Toney will suit up for New York's regular season opener. With a 8.3 projection, the 23-year old is rated as our WR46. Toney's Week...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Sterling Shepard

Comments / 0

Community Policy