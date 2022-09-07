Read full article on original website
Search continues for person of interest in Carter Co. homicide investigation
(WJHL) — The whereabouts of Brandon Carrier remain unknown more than two weeks after Carter County authorities found the remains of a woman inside a burned vehicle on Dry Branch Road. Police identified Carrier as a person of interest in a homicide investigation believed to have involved his wife, Shannon Marie Isaacs, who has not […]
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
Docs: Man shot by THP trooper told police to shoot him in similar 2020 incident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County man shot and killed by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer Wednesday after a police pursuit pled guilty to multiple charges after a similar August 2020 incident, during which he rammed a police cruiser and at one point yelled at officers “shoot me.” Tyler M. Gardner, then 25, […]
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
Escaped inmate caught in Morristown, second still on the run
One of the two Cocke County inmates who escaped while on a litter crew has been captured according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
TBI: 27-year-old man shot dead during arrest attempt by trooper in Jonesborough
A 27-year-old man with active criminal warrants was shot and killed in the midst of a struggle with a Tennessee State Trooper. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the Wednesday morning incident in Washington County where Tyler Michael Gardner died at the scene in a field off 5 Oaks Road.
New DA on ‘Voe’ case — not enough info to request TBI investigation of Johnson City police
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New First Judicial District Attorney Steve Finney said his office hasn’t received any information about potential police corruption and won’t ask for a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) probe into the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) — at least at this point. Finney’s office hand-delivered a letter to City Manager […]
Carter Co. authorities release new details in homicide investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday labeled what was originally described only as a case involving burned remains in a vehicle as a homicide investigation. New details emerged as authorities revealed the search for Brandon Carrier continues. The investigation began when authorities discovered remains in a burned vehicle […]
1 killed in Wise County crash, investigation underway
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
THP: 1 charged after crash involving Johnson Co. bus
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been charged after a pickup truck and school bus were involved in a crash in Johnson County Friday morning. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Toyota Tacoma was driving south on U.S. Highway 421 shortly before 7 a.m. At the same time, […]
Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
Multiple officers from three agencies help stop motorist with medical issue on Highway 11 E
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported a multi-agency effort helped stop a driver on Highway 11E early Thursday who was reportedly having a medical emergency. A Bristol officer saw the SUV that had one wheel riding on just the rim swerving on the roadway and attempted an emergency stop. The...
Believed homicide victim’s family speaks out: ‘Carter County didn’t do their job’
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The family of a woman believed to have been killed in Carter County spoke to News Channel 11 Wednesday, stating that they were disappointed in the way authorities did not act prior to the incident. While authorities have not positively identified the remains found in a burned vehicle late in […]
Hawkins Co. dad arrested after 1-year-old reportedly found in truck with used syringes
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A reported tag light violation led to multiple charges from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy reportedly found drug paraphernalia in a diaper bag along with a 1-year-old daughter in the passenger seat “playing with a torn open bag of screws and washes.” Steven Douglas Merrill faces the […]
‘Scary and staggering:’ Community leaders sound alarm as deaths linked to fentanyl, counterfeit drugs rise
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a trend top law enforcement officers in Tennessee call profound, saying it is only getting worse. The entire state is seeing a rise in counterfeit drugs. People are buying one drug on the street, but getting something entirely different. Most often, it is laced with the powerful and deadly […]
Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash
Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
Maynardville man arrested, charged after road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maynardville man was arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during a road rage incident. Union County 9-1-1 received a call from a woman who was in a road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road, Monday around 6:23 p.m. The...
Bristol, Tennessee Fire Station No. 2 to be replaced
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new fire station will soon be constructed to serve the east end of Bristol, Tennessee. Tuesday, city council members approved a resolution awarding a construction bid of over $3.9 million, and authorized an agreement for the station. The new station will be a replacement...
PETA requesting action be taken against Greene County business
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to recent federal documents, Snapps Ferry Packing Company has been accused of repeatedly shooting cows and pigs in the head, and left others without water. These reports were made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last year. In December 2021, a cow remained...
