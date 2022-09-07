ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

WATE

TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New DA on ‘Voe’ case — not enough info to request TBI investigation of Johnson City police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New First Judicial District Attorney Steve Finney said his office hasn’t received any information about potential police corruption and won’t ask for a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) probe into the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) — at least at this point. Finney’s office hand-delivered a letter to City Manager […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. authorities release new details in homicide investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday labeled what was originally described only as a case involving burned remains in a vehicle as a homicide investigation. New details emerged as authorities revealed the search for Brandon Carrier continues. The investigation began when authorities discovered remains in a burned vehicle […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

1 killed in Wise County crash, investigation underway

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

THP: 1 charged after crash involving Johnson Co. bus

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been charged after a pickup truck and school bus were involved in a crash in Johnson County Friday morning. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Toyota Tacoma was driving south on U.S. Highway 421 shortly before 7 a.m. At the same time, […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash

Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee Fire Station No. 2 to be replaced

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new fire station will soon be constructed to serve the east end of Bristol, Tennessee. Tuesday, city council members approved a resolution awarding a construction bid of over $3.9 million, and authorized an agreement for the station. The new station will be a replacement...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

PETA requesting action be taken against Greene County business

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to recent federal documents, Snapps Ferry Packing Company has been accused of repeatedly shooting cows and pigs in the head, and left others without water. These reports were made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last year. In December 2021, a cow remained...
GREENE COUNTY, TN

