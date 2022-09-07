Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week begins in SWFL
Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday for a three-week run through Sept. 28, putting Southwest Florida patrons in restaurant seats and providing businesses a boost before the busy season begins following a slow summer. This month’s local foodie event allows diners to save on prix-fixe meals at nearly 50 restaurants in Collier and Lee counties.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs’ Farmer Mike’s opens for season
Farmer Mike’s re-opened to the public Wednesday after being closed for the summer. Owner Michael Clevenger is a third-generation farmer in Bonita Springs. His grandfather Jim and father Mike started the business more than 25 years ago off Rosemary Drive on a 10-acre field. After being pushed out of that area shortly after, they wound up on a 40-acre field off Morton Avenue.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New physical therapy concept Performance Optimal Health opens in North Naples
Todd Wilkowski decided to take his professional life and his favorite vacation destination and merge the two of them. Performance Optimal Health, founded nearly 20 years ago by Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, has grown to six locations, with the others clustered in Connecticut. Now, he has a seventh location at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Ste. 202 in North Naples. It’s at the Logan Landing shopping center, next door to First Watch.
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. And Texas Roadhouse (South Naples), Cocomo's Grill, Marco Prime, Papusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East Naples), Capri Fish House, Mi Mercado (East Naples), Pinchers, Marco Island Brewery, Ciao Bella Ristorante Italiano, Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market, La Familia Mexican Taqueria (East Naples), The Sen (South Naples), Tropical Smoothie Café, Tokyo Thai Sushi (East Naples), The SpeakEasy, Z’s Music Kitchen (South Naples), Zaza Mexican Kitchen, Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli (South Naples), Mango's Dockside Bistro, Jackie’s Chinese, Crazy Flamingo, Stonewalls, Nacho Mama's, Empire Bagel Factory, Leebe Fish, Tony's N.Y. Pizza, Su's Garden Chinese, Napoli On The Bay, Island Gypsy, Garibaldi Mexican Grill & Bakery (South Naples), Smith House Restaurant & Tavern, Skillets (East Naples), Doreen's Cup of Joe, Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks, Sunset Grille, Sami's, Sand Bar, Hoot's Breakfast & Lunch, 2Shea's Salty Dog, Island Chicken, Cocomo's, Da Vinci’s Ristoranté Italiano, Thai Sushi By KJ, Thai, Thai Sushi Bowl (South Naples), Italian Market & Deli, Joey D's, Sale e Pepe, The Snook Inn, Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, The Oyster Society, Arturo's Bistro, Marek's Bar & Bistro, CJ's On The Bay, Crabby Lady, Davide Italian Café & Deli, Paradise Found (Goodland), Little Bar (Goodland), Osteria Capri (Isles of Capri), Micky's Pizza (Isles of Capri), Summer Day Market & Café, Verdi's American Bistro, 21 Spices by Chef Asif (East Naples), Kretch's, Dolce Mare, Island Cheese Company, Big Al's Deli, Let's Eat Asian Fusion (South Naples), Bistro Soleil, Red Roosters, Hammock Grill, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Old Marco Pub, Stan's Idle Hour, Dolphin Tiki, Pelican Bend, and Stilts Bar & Grill.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
Florida Weekly
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Luxury senior living community coming to East Naples
Denver-based Experience Senior Living will soon break ground in the fourth quarter of 2022 on a luxury senior living community at 8480 Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples. The Gallery at Naples will be 169,327 square feet consisting of 158 homes with 125 assisted living apartments and 33 memory care suites for seniors. Amenities to be offered in the four-story community include a professional beauty salon, fitness room, pickleball court, saltwater outdoor pool, screened-in patios, movie theater, steak house, a full bar as well as multiple other dining venues and activities areas.
Florida Weekly
Naples mall adding Popeyes, Uncle Julio’s, more dining options
Q: I saw a “Popeyes Coming Soon” sign at the Coastland Center mall food court the other day. I’d love to have a Popeyes in central Naples. Do you have any information on the opening? Thanks. — Darron Silva, Naples. A: While you may love that...
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Mike’s U-Pick Farm reopening, expanding in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, Farmer Mike’s U-Pick Farm is reopening after its summer closure and will be expanding. Farmer Mike says he will be greatly widening the array of pick-your-own options. Watch the full report above.
WINKNEWS.com
Update on blue-green algae in Little Lake Michigan Canal
The blue-green algae in the Little Lake Michigan Canal appears to have been broken up by the recent heavy rain. Just because it is no longer visible on the surface, experts say that doesn’t mean that it’s gone. A resident who lives near the canal pointed out the...
WINKNEWS.com
Avelo Airlines brings new flight options to Southwest Florida International Airport
You’ll have more options when you book your next flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport. Avelo Airlines announced they’re opening a fourth base at the airport this fall. The new discount carrier flies to just one city from RSW right now. That will go to five cities...
WINKNEWS.com
Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II
A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects. The setup, including pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. “She really was the most...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing
Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
Fort Myers Beach has first budget hearing, discussing potential fee increases
The Town of Fort Myers Beach had its first budget hearing Thursday, discussing possible fee increases for businesses on the island across the board, from parasailing to jet ski rentals.
WINKNEWS.com
Scattered storms stick around this weekend
The Weather Authority expects soggy weather at times for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low-90s, and scattered storms each afternoon. Saturday will start off nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will soar...
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Scattered storms and below-average heat to end the workweek
High temperatures will barely crack into the 90s in many Southwest Florida locations. These below-average temperatures will come as a result of our mostly cloudy conditions. Boaters will not be treated to great water conditions. One to two-foot wave heights and moderate chop is expected within our bays. Scattered rain...
