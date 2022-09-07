ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penns Grove, NJ

WDEL 1150AM

Two Wilmington gang members sentenced to prison

Two members of the Wilmington-area gang MGS have been sentenced to several decades behind bars for multiple shootings and murders in what was described as a "bloody feud with rival gangs." Davon Walker, 22, was sentenced to 53 years in prison. Walker was connected to the September 2019 murder of...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBRE

Arrest made in fatal drug overdose

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man sentenced for revenge murder

A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for a revenge murder. Elgin Wilson, 20, pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Shirley Coleman in Wilmington. Investigators say Wilson targeted Coleman to retaliate against her son, Antonio Russell, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019 for the murder of Wilson’s brother, Jamiere Harris.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Inmate Facing Multiple Felonies In August Attack On Two Correction Officers

Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year-old Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, NJ for assault and other associated charges following an investigation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that began in mid-August, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two correctional...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Man charged with raping teen in Dover

Dover police are charging a Maryland man with assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Mark Coleman, 33, was tracked down in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday and charged with kidnapping and rape. Police say Coleman knew the victim - picking her up at a home in Dover and assaulting her in his...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Magnolia man accused in death of baby boy

A Kent County man is being charged with murdering his infant son. Keith Rawding, 27, of Magnolia, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect. Delaware State Police say the 3-month-old boy was found dead in his crib in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia on Sunday morning.
MAGNOLIA, DE
#Correctional Officers#Violent Crime#Nj#Delaware State Police#Recklessly Assault#Assault 1st
fox29.com

Police: 2 sought in gunpoint robbery of Philadelphia Rite-Aid

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars during an armed robbery of a Philadelphia drug store. The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the suspects who they believe robbed the Rite Aid on the 2800 block of Dauphin Street last Saturday. Investigators believe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating an attempted murder at Royal Farms in Georgetown. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard, in reference to an assault complaint. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old male from Georgetown, was assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat inside the convenience store. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
GEORGETOWN, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police charge two with selling cocaine

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Drug Task Force arrested two men after they say they intercepted messages regarding the sale of fentanyl and cocaine. According to Blakely Police Department, drug investigators received a tip from other officers on a case regarding an alleged drug dealer selling cocaine in Olphant and Blakley. Investigators said they […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting

On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility

Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

