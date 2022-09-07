The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating an attempted murder at Royal Farms in Georgetown. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard, in reference to an assault complaint. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old male from Georgetown, was assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat inside the convenience store. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

