Cars

insideevs.com

Rivian Recalls Over 200 Vehicles For Improperly Secured Seatbelts

Rivian has just issued a recall for 207 R1T and R1S EVs whose seat belt adjuster bolt for the driver and front passenger may come loose under load (like in the event of an accident), which would mean the belts would not be able to do their job of restraining occupants. This sounds like quite a serious safety concern, but the company is already committed to fixing it free of charge.
CARS
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Ford recalls nearly 200K SUVs after reports of fan motor fires

Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire. The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2020 Ford Edge Among Safest, Most Reliable Used Three Year Old Cars

The Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports over the past few months, being named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. Now, the 2020 Ford Edge has earned yet another accolade from Consumer Reports, which just named it one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Volkswagen to list Porsche in one of biggest IPOs in years

Volkswagen said Monday that it would list its iconic sports car maker Porsche in one of the biggest initial public offerings in years and a crucial test of investors’ confidence as high inflation and the war in Ukraine put a damper on the global economy. The offering could value...
BUSINESS

