Rivian has just issued a recall for 207 R1T and R1S EVs whose seat belt adjuster bolt for the driver and front passenger may come loose under load (like in the event of an accident), which would mean the belts would not be able to do their job of restraining occupants. This sounds like quite a serious safety concern, but the company is already committed to fixing it free of charge.
