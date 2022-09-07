Naval Station Mayport sailors, firefighters and other first responders held a 9/11 ceremony Friday to honor the 3,000 killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept.11, 2001. The base staged fire trucks and police vehicles in front of base headquarters and raised the American flag at 8 a.m. There was bell ringing and a moment of silence. They also prayed for the memory of those who lost their lives.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO