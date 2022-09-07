Read full article on original website
New craft brewery opens in Rail Yard District near Downtown
Myrtle Avenue Brewing with 11 craft beers on tap, rustic community tables plus a children's play area amid a plant-filled outdoor beer garden, invites friends, families and neighbors to gather together, relax and have a good time. The community-focused brewpub recently opened at 633 N. Myrtle Ave. in the Jax...
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
Opening soon: Zero Latency, a virtual reality venue
The city issued a permit Tuesday for Skyline Construction Inc. to build out Zero Latency, a virtual reality entertainment venue in Baymeadows Junction in Jacksonville. Skyline will renovate 5,030 square feet of space for Zero Latency at 8206 Philips Highway, No. 27, at a cost of $175,850. Baymeadows Junction is...
Van Gogh immersion space could remain as entertainment venue
The auditorium hosting "Beyond Van Gough: The Immersive Experience" could become a long-term events space in Downtown Jacksonville. A partnership between Corner Lot and JWB Real Estate Capital purchased two notable properties downtown for $8.55 million — the former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville’s main auditorium at 119 W. Beaver St. and the neighboring parking garage at 712 N. Hogan St.
Jacksonville nonprofit hits fundraising goal to preserve Mandarin land
A Jacksonville nonprofit has raised money it needed to help City Hall preserve property next to the city’s Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin. The North Florida Land Trust collected donations from 128 supporters to raise $62,500 that the city pledged to match to preserve 4.5 acres near Royal Fern Lane off Brady Road.
JEA's plan for solar farms withers after $34 million land buy
JEA shelled out $34 million buying land in 2017 and 2018 for construction of solar farms that would boost it from below-average for solar power into a rising star among Southeast utilities. The summer sun beats down brightly as ever on those wooded tracts. But after spending millions of dollars...
From space to AI: TEDxJacksonville spotlights innovation
TEDxJacksonville will bring a slate of thought-provoking discussions to town next month, ranging from space industrialization to maritime archaeology, artificial intelligence, civic leadership, business innovation and the DNA of addiction. The conference, named FRICTION, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Terry Theater at the...
Media Roundtable; 'Hello, Goodbye'; Jewish High Holidays; Nathan Kalish
Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. Republican Daniel Davis has officially joined Jacksonville’s mayoral race. David previously served as the president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, as a state representative and as a Jacksonville City Council member. Davis’ campaign has already amassed huge financial support ahead of his faceoff with a spirited — and crowded — field of candidates.
Naval Station Mayport remembers the 3,000 killed in 9/11
Naval Station Mayport sailors, firefighters and other first responders held a 9/11 ceremony Friday to honor the 3,000 killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept.11, 2001. The base staged fire trucks and police vehicles in front of base headquarters and raised the American flag at 8 a.m. There was bell ringing and a moment of silence. They also prayed for the memory of those who lost their lives.
Last Chance: Smithsonian 'Bias' exhibit leaves MOSH this weekend
"The Bias Inside Us," a traveling exhibition and community engagement project from the Smithsonian, is ending its run at the Jacksonville Museum of Science and History. This weekend is the last chance for Jacksonville residents to see it locally, before the project packs up Sept. 11 and moves on to North Carolina.
Charlie Crist comes to Jacksonville; 'FRONTLINE: Lies, Politics and Democracy'; Dolly Llama; What’s good Wednesday
Florida used to be known as an affordable state for people escaping high taxes, but in recent years, it has become less affordable. Housing issues are taking center stage in the November midterm elections. Guest: Charlie Crist, Democratic nominee for governor. FRONTLINE: Lies, Politics and Democracy. "FRONTLINE: Lies, Politics and...
