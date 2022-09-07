Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
MATC Times
1418 W Mitchell St
Updated 1BR Apartment - FREE Cable & Parking - Don't miss this completely updated, open concept 1br unit located in Milwaukee's Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood. This unit features refinished hardwood floor in living room, updated plank flooring in kitchen and bathroom, and carpeted bedroom. Kitchen features new fridge and new cabinets. Heat and water included. FREE off-street parking spot.
MATC Times
10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
MATC Times
W162 N11811 Park Ave.
2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Corner - Located on a charming corner lot in the heart of Germantown, this adorable two-story building is near shopping, groceries, restaurants and is within walking distance to Kennedy Middle School. Fireman's Park is across the street. Enjoy the security of a locked lobby with intercom and the choice of one or two bedroom apartments. A professional caring staff ensures that Carriage Hills is a perfect place to call home!
MATC Times
4991 N. 125th Street
2 BEDROOM LOWER **HEAT INCLUDED** - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom lower unit in 4 family building with heat included! Tons of natural sun light in living room. Kitchen comes equipped with appliances, there is coin operated laundry in basement. Near freeway access. Smoke- Free unit. Street parking. No Pets Allowed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MATC Times
5875-5881 Tower Road
Two Bedroom Available in Greendale! - Come check out this available two bedroom, one bathroom unit in Greendale (Available November 1st)! Close proximity to Southridge Mall and many other shopping and dining options along 76th Street. Each entrance is only to four units, giving plenty of quiet living. Coin-operated laundry and storage locker in the basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. One cat only, restrictions and additional fees apply. This is a first floor unit with rent of $850 and security deposit a minimum of $850.
MATC Times
4244 N 42nd Place
2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
MATC Times
4701 Indian Hills Dr
Indian Hills-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Indian Hills Apartments is a pet friendly community located in Racine. This large two bedroom includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. Indian Hills features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include an kitchen with a...
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On Milwaukee
7 festivals keeping summer going in September
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon 2022 canceled due to route issues
The 2022 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, half marathon, and 5k have been canceled due to organizers being unable to establish a race route.
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 9-11
Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week has returned! Sit down and enjoy delicious prix fixe menus from around 30 Downtown restaurants and experiences for lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out dining critic Ann Christenson’s guide to what you need to know about this year’s food-filled week.
captimes.com
From cooks to nurses, Wisconsinites are organizing for better work
From nurses and housekeepers to theater workers and cooks, workers around Wisconsin are making their voices heard in a new surge of labor organizing. In Milwaukee, entertainment workers at Pabst Theater Group won a union election in June, joining the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). Hospitality workers at Fiserv Forum, also organized through MASH, successfully negotiated with their employer to increase their pay mid-contract.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl with disabilities school transportation roadblocks
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee grandmother says she’s running into roadblocks getting her 12-year-old granddaughter with disabilities to and from school. Betty Fox is the legal guardian of Da’mya Thomas, 12. She said Frederick J. Gaenslen School, equipped to accommodate children with special needs, offers her granddaughter the services she needs.
Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend
TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.
‘How do I ever get caught up, if I’m always catching up?’ Poverty’s unrelenting grip on Milwaukee
Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many Milwaukeeans. Brown, 43, is in many ways the face of poverty in Milwaukee. She is stuck in a cycle that has her consistently choosing...
communityjournal.net
Movie in the Garden, Neighborhood Rummage coming to the Garden District this weekend
Alderman Scott Spiker invites residents to participate in multiple events happening this weekend in the Garden District. Friday, September 9 will feature Movie in the Garden starting at 7:30 p.m. at 6th and Norwich. The movie screened will be Luca, a 2021 Disney Pixar film rated PG for the entire family. The screening is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Free popcorn and lemonade will be provided, and all children in attendance will receive a card for a free vanilla ice cream cone courtesy of McDonalds.
CBS 58
Restaurants offer deals on 3-course meals during Downtown Dining Week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the next seven days, you can try two and three-course meals from 28 downtown Milwaukee restaurants at a special price. Downtown Dining Week happens just once a year, and it showcases some of the best foods the city has to offer. Whether you live downtown...
MATC Times
6601-6603 W. Oklahoma Ave
Large 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath in great West-side neighborhood - Large 2 bedroom upper apartment that has central air, dishwasher, off-street parking, storage locker, and coin-operated laundry. All were completely remodeled with granite countertops and new flooring and new appliances. This apartment is in a great neighborhood close to bus lines, shopping, and great schools.
Comments / 1