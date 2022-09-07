FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football's Dominique Johnson is out of his green no-contact jersey in practice and could be back on the field as soon as this weekend.

The running back has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the Outback Bowl in January, but he could be available to play when the No. 17 Razorbacks (1-0) take on South Carolina (1-0) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

Johnson ran for 575 yards and seven touchdowns last season before his injury, the third-most by an Arkansas running back. He practiced without a green jersey for the first time Tuesday, and Pittman said Wednesday the junior might return for Week 2.

"I still think it's up in the air whether we'll play him or not this week," he said. "He looked to me like he's ready to go, but we'll have to see how he feels about it. ... To be honest with you, right now, it's kind of up to him."

In his absence, sophomore Raheim Sanders has become Arkansas' feature back. Sanders led the team with 117 rushing yards on 20 carries in the Razorbacks' 31-24 win over Cincinnati last week. Meanwhile, sophomore AJ Green and freshman Rashod Dubinion combined for five carries.

When Johnson returns, be it against South Carolina or later, Pittman and his staff will have to decide how to distribute carries among their talented group.

"There's only so many plays you have out there, so it's going to affect all three of those guys," Pittman said. "Certainly we're going to give the carriers to Dominique when he gets back. It's just how many I don't know. Probably a lot of it (depends) how the game is going when he's in there."

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Sam Pittman on RB Dominique Johnson's availability vs South Carolina: 'It's up to him'