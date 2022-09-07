ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom keeps dancing around Xander Bogaerts decision

Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom danced around a question about signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 season is nearing its end, and they are outside looking at a postseason berth. Well, 10 games behind for the last AL Wild Card berth, to be exact (entering Sept. 8). This upcoming offseason will be a tense one for Red Sox fans, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to opt out of his contract to hit free agency. The team did enter negotiations prior to the 2022 season, but they did not go well.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Henderson’s big hit helps Orioles rally past Red Sox 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy