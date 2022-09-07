ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route 31 flooding: No, Hidden Valley dam did not break, nor did water flow over it

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
 2 days ago
Water several inches deep flooded a portion of Route 31 in Jefferson Township Wednesday, closing the road for about an hour.

The Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department got a call around 10:50 a.m. that there was rushing water approximately 6 inches deep running across Route 31 near Kooser State Park.

Ten minutes later a call came into the firehall about 2 feet of water filling the basement of a home along Route 31.

The fire department put a pump at the home to help clear out the water, according to Deputy Chief Roy Fetterman.

The family with a flooded basement said the water could have been an overflow of a stream behind the house.

Fetterman was bringing his daughter back from her violin lessons and his wife was making apple dumplings for Mountain Craft Days at the firehall when the tones went off and he switched to firefighter mode, he said. Volunteer fire department personnel incorporate the business of saving buildings and lives into their own lives.

When the volunteers reached the flooded road they realized "There was nothing we could do (about the water across the road)," he said as he stood outside the firehall just after the road was opened. "We stayed on scene until PennDOT got there. They moved the water (using a piece of heavy equipment) from the road."

As for the water rushing across Route 31 near Kooser State Park, no one knows exactly where it came from or why there.

The spillway at Kooser State Park was doing its job of passing surplus water from the park's lake because it was full. In fact, the water had risen high enough to cover the bottom half of picnic tables normally placed on land abutting the lake. The Kooser Lake covers 4-acres built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps by damming Kooser Run.

The other nearby dams were part of the Hidden Valley Resort.

Hidden Valley Resort officials checked the resort's ponds and told the fire department that the dam was not harmed. The water did not spill over the dam, although the water level was higher than normal, Fetterman said.

"To me it seems really weird. There is an awful lot of water. We had more than that before (flooding) and nothing like this," Fetterman said.

