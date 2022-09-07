ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

57-year-old Lebanon man's alleged meth lab caused Sunday explosion, city police report

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoWsm_0hlvXUrn00

A 57-year-old Lebanon man is alleged to have a methamphetamine lab that caused an explosion and fire Sunday evening, according to Lebanon City Police.

Police were requested to assist the Lebanon City Fire Department at 207 E. Cumberland Street around 9:32 p.m. due to a fire caused by an explosion of chemicals. The victim had fled from the apartment and was not on scene when the fire department arrived.

Police located Brian Gingrich hiding under a boat at the rear of the building. Officials said it was immediately apparent Gingrich was injured as a result of the chemical explosion.

"Police suspected a small methamphetamine lab had exploded with isolated damage to the single apartment within the building," Police Chief Todd Breiner said in a statement Wednesday. "Police requested the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team respond to the scene to mitigate any chemicals and render the area safe for occupancy."

Officials allege Gingrich was making methamphetamine, accusing him of possessing the components and precursors to manufacture the drug within the apartment. Charges are pending Gingrich’s recovery and completion of the investigation.

City police and the Lebanon County Drug Task Force are conducting the investigation.

Gingrich was transported to a local medical facility then transferred to another facility specializing in burn injuries. Officials said as of Wednesday afternoon Gingrich was still recovering from his wounds.

Pier Hess Graf:District Attorney rules trooper was justified in November fatal shooting of Jonestown man

Gabrel Colon:City police seek 19-year-old Lebanon man allegedly involved in stabbing

A fireman received a minor chemical burn on his arm and was not hospitalized, officials said.

No other occupants of the building were injured during this event. The American Red Cross assisted displaced residents until the building was reoccupied.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Four Pounds Of Meth, Fentanyl, Stolen Gun Seized In Berks County Busts: PD

An investigation by local and state law enforcement led to one arrest and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, cash, and stolen gun, authorities in Berks County said. Viccasey Garcia, 35, of West Reading was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 8 after the Reading Police Department, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police found the items during a search of two homes linked to him, they said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Jonestown, PA
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Man randomly stabbed woman in Walmart: Police

Springettsbury Township Police said that a 30-year-old man randomly stabbed a woman in the checkout area in a York County Walmart store on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the store at 2801 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township for a stabbing at 2:08 p.m. Jerod Coty was taken into custody...
YORK COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven Police Seek Man and Woman Who Dined and Dashed

Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who left a borough restaurant without paying on Wednesday. According to Schuylkill Haven Police, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 around 8:40pm., the below pictured male and female entered Mount Fuji, 380 Center Av. Schuylkill Haven, and departed said restaurant without paying for their food or drinks at 9:14pm.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#Pennsylvania State Police
98online.com

Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering

(WFMZ) TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn’t act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Firefighter burned in suspected meth lab explosion, Lebanon police say

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon firefighter and another man were injured in a suspected meth lab explosion earlier this week, according to police. Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in an apartment on the 200 block of East Cumberland Street. "The victim fled from the apartment and...
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Twitter
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon involves school van

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday afternoon, a school van was involved in a crash in Lebanon County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved the van and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Lehman and N. 12th Street in Lebanon City around 3:30 p.m. There...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA
WGAL

Judge decides whether Manheim Township girl accused of killing sister will stay in juvenile facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lancaster County teenager accused of killing her sister can remain at a juvenile facility for now. Claire Miller, 16, was in court Friday morning. Her attorney argued to keep her at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, where she is receiving mental health treatment and he can see her more often, which helps with communication.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fight at Cumberland County park, shots fired

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shots were fired as a fight broke out at a playground on Wednesday at a Cumberland County playground. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a call for "shots fired" at the Highland Park Playground along the 1300 block of Chatham Road at 4:31 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
362
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy