Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Seabrook, Toews, Kane, Dach, More
With the NHL set to kick off 2022-23 preseason action within a matter of weeks, there’s a lot for hockey fans to look forward to. Even skeptical supporters of a rebuild, like fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, can find comfort in the fact that the sooner this season gets underway the quicker the suspected onslaught can conclude. But before the Blackhawks hit the ice in anticipation of the struggles that are sure to come, there are still some offseason storylines worth mentioning.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
NHL
Perreault retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Mathieu Perreault has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. The 34-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was limited to 25 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season because of injury. Perreault will be contributing to TVA Sports as a broadcaster this season. Selected by the...
theScore
Habs sign RFA Cayden Primeau to 3-year contract
The Montreal Canadiens signed restricted free-agent goaltender Cayden Primeau to a three-year, one-way pact Thursday with an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was the last RFA remaining on the Habs' books. He will remain an RFA once his new pact expires. The Michigan native appeared in 12 contests...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Set Stage for Rebuild with Reported Allen Extension
Obviously, nothing’s set in stone (or ink) yet, but even mere reports Allen could be signing an extension are more than a glimpse into general manager Kent Hughes’ head. With actual news that Carey Price was put on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and suggestions his career can be over altogether, the Habs need to be thinking about the future in net. At 32 years old, Allen isn’t it.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Season Could Be Doomed by Cheveldayoff’s Quiet Summer
Winnipeg Jets general manager (GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff has painted himself into a corner. He’s going all-in with his current roster after failing to make a significant move this offseason. The Jets need more top-six depth up front, but he has decided not to add it. Despite what Cheveldayoff claims...
NHL
Primeau agrees to three-year, $2.67 million contract with Canadiens
Goalie expected to push Allen for playing time with Price out. Cayden Primeau agreed to terms on a three-year, $2.67 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $890,000. The 23-year-old goalie was a restricted free agent. He is expected to compete for...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
markerzone.com
BRYAN BICKELL GOES INTO DETAIL OVER M.S. DIAGNOSIS, RETIREMENT
Bryan Bickell's career was suddenly cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2016. After winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, he retired at the age of 31. He joined Dan O'Toole and opened up about the first signs of the ailment and how it ultimately ended his playing career.
Yardbarker
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
NHL
Montreal Canadiens Roundtable
MONTREAL -- Don't miss a roundtable featuring General Manager Kent Hughes, Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, and Head Coach Martin St-Louis. The discussion will be hosted by Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 12 (exact time TBD)!
