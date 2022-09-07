Emotions were running high at the Vinton Town Council meeting on September 6—and for only the best of reasons. Two dedicated Vinton police officers, Scott Hurt and Michael Caldwell, were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and council recognized Sam Cundiff, a pillar of the community, upon his retirement. Council Chambers were filled with families and friends of those being honored. It was a poignant evening.

