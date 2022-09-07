Read full article on original website
Police officers promoted, beloved pharmacist recognized at Town Council meeting
Emotions were running high at the Vinton Town Council meeting on September 6—and for only the best of reasons. Two dedicated Vinton police officers, Scott Hurt and Michael Caldwell, were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and council recognized Sam Cundiff, a pillar of the community, upon his retirement. Council Chambers were filled with families and friends of those being honored. It was a poignant evening.
WSLS
Bedford County Schools show substantial SOL score increases, expected to be fully accredited
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools saw substantial increases in their preliminary Standards of Learning (SOL) scores this year. Math, science and history showed higher scores while reading continues to surpass scores across the state. With the increase in scores, the division expects its schools to be fully...
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County provides additional economic support for residents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County approved another $250,000 in tax relief funding for residents. The latest funding addresses the increased value of used cars. Because of the higher value, residents are having to pay more in personal property tax. $250,000 of funding will be used in tax rebates for residents.
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along Rt. 750N in Floyd Co.
FLOYD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Floyd County along Route 750N has lead to at least one lane being closed Friday. The crash was near Posey Rd; Posey Rd NW; Rt. 740N/S. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
WSET
'Not broken:' Stop light at Main & Randolph Street in Pulaski upgrades
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The town of Pulaski wants to inform the public about a change to the stop light at Main Street and Randolph Street. There will be a flashing light indicating a 4-way stop until further notice, the town said. They also said to be aware of...
Franklin News Post
6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council
Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
WSET
Winners announced for Bedford 2022 Excellence in Business Awards
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday evening, bringing businesspeople from the area to attend as the winners were announced. "The BACC could not do what we do without the help of our amazing board members, ambassadors and...
WSLS
The Salvation Army of Roanoke is spreading awareness about addiction
ROANOKE, Va. – To coincide with National Recovery Month, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is highlighting addiction and recovery with their campaign, “Love Beyond Addiction.”. The campaign is meant to bring awareness to the fact that people are more than just their addiction. The Salvation Army works to...
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to launch (R) I.G.N.I.T.E.
ROANOKE, Va. – Making the Roanoke City Jail a place of transformation – on Tuesday, the Roanoke City Sheriff unveiled a new program he hopes can do just that. The Sheriff said the keys to success are changing people’s mindsets and cultures. During the ribbon cutting Tuesday,...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
WSLS
Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative works to remember lives lost in 1890s city lynchings
ROANOKE, Va. – They say it’s important for a city to know its history – even the parts that aren’t told too often. The Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative aims to do just that by telling the history of African Americans in the Star City. Dr. Brenda...
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
WSET
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital shifts to 'yellow-level:' visitation status
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will update its visitation status to yellow effective Wednesday at 9 a.m. CFMH has been at red-level visitation since August 31. The hospital said this decision was made to protect patients, visitors, and staff. A less restrictive level allows visitors...
wfxrtv.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man launches foundation to help find missing people
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kenny Jarels’ flyers are constantly posted online and spread throughout the community. “There’s a lot of work. We don’t just stop with a flyer. That’s the easy part,” Jarels said. His work and the work of volunteers with the Aware...
