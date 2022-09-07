ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Vinton Messenger

Police officers promoted, beloved pharmacist recognized at Town Council meeting

Emotions were running high at the Vinton Town Council meeting on September 6—and for only the best of reasons. Two dedicated Vinton police officers, Scott Hurt and Michael Caldwell, were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and council recognized Sam Cundiff, a pillar of the community, upon his retirement. Council Chambers were filled with families and friends of those being honored. It was a poignant evening.
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County provides additional economic support for residents

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County approved another $250,000 in tax relief funding for residents. The latest funding addresses the increased value of used cars. Because of the higher value, residents are having to pay more in personal property tax. $250,000 of funding will be used in tax rebates for residents.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along Rt. 750N in Floyd Co.

FLOYD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Floyd County along Route 750N has lead to at least one lane being closed Friday. The crash was near Posey Rd; Posey Rd NW; Rt. 740N/S. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E 911
Franklin News Post

6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council

Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

Winners announced for Bedford 2022 Excellence in Business Awards

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday evening, bringing businesspeople from the area to attend as the winners were announced. "The BACC could not do what we do without the help of our amazing board members, ambassadors and...
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSLS

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is spreading awareness about addiction

ROANOKE, Va. – To coincide with National Recovery Month, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is highlighting addiction and recovery with their campaign, “Love Beyond Addiction.”. The campaign is meant to bring awareness to the fact that people are more than just their addiction. The Salvation Army works to...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to launch (R) I.G.N.I.T.E.

ROANOKE, Va. – Making the Roanoke City Jail a place of transformation – on Tuesday, the Roanoke City Sheriff unveiled a new program he hopes can do just that. The Sheriff said the keys to success are changing people’s mindsets and cultures. During the ribbon cutting Tuesday,...
ROANOKE, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA

Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man launches foundation to help find missing people

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kenny Jarels’ flyers are constantly posted online and spread throughout the community. “There’s a lot of work. We don’t just stop with a flyer. That’s the easy part,” Jarels said. His work and the work of volunteers with the Aware...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy