Summer EBT benefits to begin rolling out this week

By Dionne Johnson
 2 days ago

(KLFY) Louisiana families can begin to access their Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits this week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced Monday.

Eligible students will receive payments totaling $391 to cover both June and July and the payments will be issued in two installments, one for $195 and a second for $196, DCFS said.

The benefits can be used on SNAP-eligible food at grocery stores that accept EBT cards.

Eligibility information for Summer PEBT will begin processing each Tuesday evening and the benefits will be available to those students on Wednesdays of the same week.

The weekly upload and issuance process will continue throughout September and DCFS says it will issue Child Care PEBT later this fall.

You can check the parent portal at dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-parent-portal for updates.

Under new federal rules, according to DCFS, federal food assistance benefits will be expunged or removed, from a recipient’s EBT card nine months after the benefits are issued or nine months from the last time the card was used to make a purchase.

If the card is used, the benefits will remain on the card for nine months from the date of the last purchase. Once benefits have been removed, they cannot be added back to the card.

Comments / 4

bruce Mcallister
2d ago

my 2 grand babies only get $195 which for a single mother ant much but it takes forever for them to get that little bit i try an help them as much as possible but on fixed income can only do so much

Reply
2
