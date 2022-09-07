Read full article on original website
kpic
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
kpic
Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
kpic
Northwest Oregon forests move to extreme fire danger; additional restrictions in place
SALEM, Ore. — With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, forestland in northwest Oregon, protected by ODF, will be in 'Extreme Fire Danger' as of 1 a.m. Friday, September 9. Additional public restrictions will be placed on campfires and open flame, off-highway vehicle use, mowing dry grass, and other activities.
kpic
Oregon State Fire Marshall requests support ahead of heightened wildfire conditions
Due to forecasted east winds and heightened wildfire conditions, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces from Snohomish, King, Pierce, Kitsap, Chelan, and Clark counties to boost capacity. One task force is assigned to the Double Creek Fire in Northeast Oregon and two other...
kpic
Tricky weather conditions ahead for firefighters as they battle big blazes across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A majority of Oregon is under a Red Flag Warning and starting Friday, Fire Weather Watches will go into effect for Western Oregon. Red Flag Warnings are posted in all areas where fires are currently burning across the state. Weather and fire officials are concerned with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the likelihood of dry thunderstorms.
kpic
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Oregon, SW Washington ahead of critical fire weather
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting Friday morning and remain in effect until late Saturday night in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington as hot weather and strong east wind make for critical fire conditions across the region. The National Weather Service – Portland upgraded a Fire Weather...
kpic
New national climate resilience tool predicts natural disaster likelihood
SALEM, Ore. — A new national interactive mapping tool went live Thursday showing information like how many wildfires are currently burning across the United States, but also how likely regions are to be impacted by natural disasters in the future. "We wanted to build a portal that is science...
kpic
With uptick in COVID cases, new booster shots will provide stronger protection
SALEM, Ore. — Updated Covid boosters are arriving in Oregon ahead of an expected uptick in cases this fall and winter. The Oregon Health Authority says there are already thousands of doses going out to clinics and pharmacies. They are expecting more shipments in the coming weeks, for a...
kpic
Workers' Compensation costs to drop for 10th straight year
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced Wednesday, September 7th that in 2023, Oregon employers, on average will pay less for workers' compensation coverage. According to DCBS, The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate –...
kpic
Governor candidates vow to increase public safety, but which proposals are feasible?
SALEM, Ore. — According to recent polls, Oregon voters want elected officials to address public safety and crime. DHM Research, a Portland-based nonpartisan polling center notes that crime was the third most important issue for polled voters in an August survey. The three candidates running for governor in Oregon have taken note.
