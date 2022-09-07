ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas. ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for masked suspect who burglarized LaGrange business

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are investigating a burglary by a masked suspect at a local business on Labor Day. The LaGrange Police Department shared security video of the burglary on its Facebook page. Officials say on Monday morning, the suspect broke into the AAA Store on 4th Avenue. In...
LAGRANGE, GA
wgaaradio.com

Two Polk County residents face multiple charges after separate investigations

On September 6, 2022, Members of the Polk County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed (2) two search warrants inside of Polk County with the assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Polk County Drug Task Force (DTF). The execution of these search warrants resulted in (2) two arrests. It should be noted that the two search warrants are the result of separate investigations.
POLK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
ATLANTA, GA

