Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Atlanta Mall Brawl Involving Teens Prompts Police to Issue Strong Message to Parents About Their Misbehaving Kids
Authorities in Douglasville, Atlanta, issued a statement telling parents to supervise their children following a major brawl at the Arbor Place mall that caused disruption and scared the shoppers. In a Facebook post, the Douglassville Police Department reminded parents to keep an eye on their children's activities, the people they...
CBS 46
‘Noon Light’ app alerted police to arrest man for rape in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man faces multiple charges after police say he held a 17-year-old female from Harris County at knifepoint and raped her on Monday morning. But it was an app the victim used that pinged her phone, alerted authorities to her location and led Habersham County police to arrest the man.
Smyrna woman tries to sneak drugs through broken jail window, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested after authorities say she attempted to sneak contraband into DeKalb’s jail. Cara Leanne Johnson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Inmate having seizure saved by Coweta County detention officer
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer in Coweta County jumped into action to save an inmate’s life after he had a serious seizure while in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Aug. 30. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kidnapping victim delivers note to bank teller in Newnan, 2 arrested, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was kidnapped last Wednesday in Newnan was saved after he gave a note to a bank teller implying he was in distress, Coweta County Sheriff's Office said. Two suspects are now in custody after deputies were dispatched to the Wells Fargo on...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Newborn daughter and fiancée of fallen Chambers County deputy leave hospital
Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies gathered at the East Alabama Medical Center several weeks ago to celebrate the birth of Gianna, the daughter of fallen deputy J’Mar Abel and his fiancée Jasmine Gaddist. On Aug. 26, deputies, family members, friends and hospital staff lined the hallways from the...
CBS 46
Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas. ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men suspected of ambushing and killing two deputies attempting to serve a warrant Thursday night. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested after an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
Police departments send condolences after 2 Cobb deputies are killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies sent their condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after two deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the two deputies were serving a warrant when they were ambushed while talking to...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta couple arrested for leaving infant home alone while making deliveries, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A Marietta couple was arrested for leaving their baby home alone. According to warrants, when Matthew Stander and Grace Bowes, were pulled over by officers last week near Cobb Parkway and Kennesaw Due West Road. They told officers they had to get home to their infant son.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbor speaks out while on lockdown in Marietta neighborhood after 2 deputies killed in line of duty
MARIETTA, Ga. — A neighbor is speaking out while he's on lockdown in a Marietta neighborhood Thursday night after two deputies were killed in the line of duty. A SWAT standoff with a barricaded suspect is underway in the Hampton Glen area near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers are blocking off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta.
3 arrested after sting on Douglas mail theft ring, deputies say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested after a two-month investigation into mail theft across Douglas County. Deputies say that have seen several burglaries involving commercial mail boxes being broken into and their contents stolen. After a long investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
CBS 46
Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for masked suspect who burglarized LaGrange business
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are investigating a burglary by a masked suspect at a local business on Labor Day. The LaGrange Police Department shared security video of the burglary on its Facebook page. Officials say on Monday morning, the suspect broke into the AAA Store on 4th Avenue. In...
wgaaradio.com
Two Polk County residents face multiple charges after separate investigations
On September 6, 2022, Members of the Polk County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed (2) two search warrants inside of Polk County with the assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Polk County Drug Task Force (DTF). The execution of these search warrants resulted in (2) two arrests. It should be noted that the two search warrants are the result of separate investigations.
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
Comments / 2