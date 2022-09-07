DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.

