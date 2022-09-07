Read full article on original website
Mavericks star Luka Doncic embroiled in a legal battle with his mother... as the Slovenian guard seeks to gain control over his own trademark
Luka Doncic is petitioning the US Patent and Trademark Office in order to gain control of his own name and trademark. Doncic is currently playing in the EuroBasket championships overseas with his home country of Slovenia - having recently dropped 47 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a win over France.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Denver Nuggets Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Denver Nuggets. If you're curious about who the Nuggets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Nuggets roster.
TMZ.com
NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week
Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
hotnewhiphop.com
Mark Cuban Gets Brutally Honest About NBA In-Season Tournament
Adam Silver and the NBA have been working hard on getting some sort of in-season tournament together. The league believes this would be huge for the NBA as it would deliver extra profits while also showcasing just how talented the league's players are when the stakes are just a bit higher. The NBA is looking to make the in-season tournament something that will take place every year. They want it to be a new tradition and they want to be like European soccer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Reveals What The Lakers Need To Win A Title
Shaq is one of the most prominent former players in the NBA media right now. As many of you already know, he is an analyst on TNT where he is quite critical of the new generation of players. He is also a big critic of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been immensely disappointing since acquiring Russell Westbrook.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lonzo Ball Speaks Out On His Time Playing With LeBron James
Just a few years ago, Lonzo Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans after a couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. His time with the Lakers was filled with ups and downs, especially during his season with LeBron James. He ended up getting injured and the team was unable to make the playoffs. This eventually led to trade, and now, he finds himself as a staple of the Chicago Bulls.
Shaquille O’Neal says Russell Westbrook showed ‘too much respect’ to LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season
In the opinion of retired Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Westbrook’s struggles last season were due to his deference toward LeBron James and Anthony Davis. O’Neal was asked during an interview with Dime Magazine what went wrong for Westbrook with the Lakers, with the Hall of...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Truth About His Problem With Kyrie Irving: "You Got Certain Cats That Everything Is Okay As Long As They Do It On Their Own Terms..."
When Kyrie Irving decided not to get vaccinated last fall, it came with a lot of blowback for Uncle Drew. Besides having to live with the constant assault and bombardment of angry Americans, Irving also had to face the reality of letting his own team down. In the end, Irving's...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building
LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan hit J.R. Smith with one of the great daggers of all time during a recent round of golf
J.R. Smith could beat almost anyone in the world when it comes to basketball, and probably golf too. The NBA champ and now college golfer is certainly an athlete in every sense of the word, yet he still pales in comparison to Michael Jordan (obviously) who recently “smoked” Smith on the course and then threw a few jabs in just for good measure.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
Dirk Nowitzki Reflects on Being Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate
It didn't take long for Dirk Nowitzki to be impressed by Luka Doncic when they were Dallas Mavericks teammates.
Former Nuggets Star Working Out For The Warriors This Week
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets star Kenneth Faried will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Calls Out Disloyal Members Of His Crew: "I Layed My Flag Down"
Sadly, Quando Rondo has lost another friend to gun violence, and it happened in broad daylight. We previously reported that while in Los Angeles, Rondo was with his friend Lul Pab in a vehicle when someone opened fire. Initial reports stated that the rapper was shot but recovering, however, it was later learned that Rondo was not hit. Tragically, 23-year-old Pab lost his life in the fray.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Young Has A Suggestion For Bronny James Jr.
Bronny James Jr. is heading into his final year at Sierra Canyon, which means next year, he can explore some very serious options before perhaps even going to the NBA. Most believe that Bronny is going to go the college route. LeBron James has always spoken about how he wishes he had the college experience, and now, he gets to impose that wisdom on his son.
Yardbarker
Manu Ginobili Had An Epic Response When Gregg Popovich Asked Him Why He Takes Risky Shots: "I Am Manu. That's What I Do."
Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest sixth-men to ever pick up a basketball. A player of his caliber becomes the sixth man if there's a very convincing person behind his ear explaining why this sacrifice would be for the betterment of the team. That person was Gregg Popovich, who won 4 championships with Ginobili coming off the bench.
