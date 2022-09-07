ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
10 Faith-Based Nonprofits Making A Difference

These 10 faith-based nonprofits are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!. Agape Resource and Assistance Center provides housing and transformational support services to homeless women, moms, and their children, empowering them to move from crisis and poverty to fulfilling, self-sustaining lives. Agape addresses the critical needs of homeless women in Collin County, with a specific focus on single moms and their children through Housing 4 Hope (H4H), a unique program created exclusively to serve women-led families by providing not only safe, stable housing, but transformational programs. 
PLANO, TX
McKinney City Council Lowers Property Tax Rate

The McKinney city council approved the 2023 budget, and the good news is that property tax rates will go down. The deducted rate is a part of McKinney’s fiscal year budget of $652 million. According to McKinneytexas.org (via NBCDFW), the council lowered the property tax rate from $.497655 to...
MCKINNEY, TX
Collin County Constable No Longer Supports Extremist Group [Update]

Collin County Constable Joe Wright was identified yesterday as a one-time member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. Wright was identified by the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism (ADL), along with 38,000 others, including nearly 400 public officials. An interactive map on the ADL site shows Texas has the most active members of the Oath Keepers.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Parents: Texas school district charges thousands for FOIA requests

(Chalkboard Review) – When Jenny Crossland, a mother of an incoming kindergartner, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Fort Worth Independent School District (Fort Worth ISD) asking for book lists between kindergarten and 12th grade, she was not expecting to be charged the equivalent of round-trip flights across the world.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
DALLAS, TX
McKinney and Frisco, Texas Among Safest Cities In America

North Texas seems like the place to be. Recent findings have shown McKinney and Frisco are two of the safest cities to be in America. According to a study by Goodhire that used FBI data to assess property, violent and societal crimes and looked at each city by the rate of offenses per year. The study assigned a total rank that looked at crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40% and crimes against society at 20%. Background checks were also used to analyze the cities.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group

The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
