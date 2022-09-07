Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
5 Things To Know About The Plano ISD Board Meeting – 9/6/22
The seven Plano ISD Board of Trustee members met on September 6 to discuss a number of proposals and issues in the district. The board of trustees is elected to serve without compensation. Each board member has a term of four years. Here are the five things you need to...
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
Security measures at football stadiums differ at Keller ISD, Northwest ISD
Fans packed into the Keller ISD Athletic Complex for the Indians' season opener Sept.1. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) High school football games bring out plenty of fans to stadiums at Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, and both school districts have different security measures in place to keep fans and student-athletes safe.
10 Faith-Based Nonprofits Making A Difference
These 10 faith-based nonprofits are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!. Agape Resource and Assistance Center provides housing and transformational support services to homeless women, moms, and their children, empowering them to move from crisis and poverty to fulfilling, self-sustaining lives. Agape addresses the critical needs of homeless women in Collin County, with a specific focus on single moms and their children through Housing 4 Hope (H4H), a unique program created exclusively to serve women-led families by providing not only safe, stable housing, but transformational programs.
Carroll ISD family says district discriminated against child with special needs, retaliated after complaint
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — For years, Carroll ISD has been the face of educational culture wars and battles over inclusivity. In the past year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened five discrimination investigations in the district, all are ongoing. None of the families behind the...
Dallas City Council Approves First Reading Of $4.51 Billion Annual Budget
On September 7, the Dallas City Council approved the first reading of the first year of the city of Dallas’ proposed biennial budget. In preparation for the second reading on September 21, council members spent five hours discussing proposed amendments to the budget, as reported by Candy’s Dirt.
McKinney City Council Lowers Property Tax Rate
The McKinney city council approved the 2023 budget, and the good news is that property tax rates will go down. The deducted rate is a part of McKinney’s fiscal year budget of $652 million. According to McKinneytexas.org (via NBCDFW), the council lowered the property tax rate from $.497655 to...
Collin County Constable No Longer Supports Extremist Group [Update]
Collin County Constable Joe Wright was identified yesterday as a one-time member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. Wright was identified by the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism (ADL), along with 38,000 others, including nearly 400 public officials. An interactive map on the ADL site shows Texas has the most active members of the Oath Keepers.
inforney.com
Parents: Texas school district charges thousands for FOIA requests
(Chalkboard Review) – When Jenny Crossland, a mother of an incoming kindergartner, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Fort Worth Independent School District (Fort Worth ISD) asking for book lists between kindergarten and 12th grade, she was not expecting to be charged the equivalent of round-trip flights across the world.
North Texas Wants to Know: What’s the future of marijuana legislation in Texas?
With summer coming to an end, more people are focusing on elections. In Denton, residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. Many cities and counties in Texas have already taken action to decriminalize the drug.
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts
Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
McKinney and Frisco, Texas Among Safest Cities In America
North Texas seems like the place to be. Recent findings have shown McKinney and Frisco are two of the safest cities to be in America. According to a study by Goodhire that used FBI data to assess property, violent and societal crimes and looked at each city by the rate of offenses per year. The study assigned a total rank that looked at crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40% and crimes against society at 20%. Background checks were also used to analyze the cities.
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Frisco City Council approves ‘proactive response’ against catalytic converter theft
Frisco police presented a heat map showing locations and density of catalytic converter thefts reported from January-June. The heaviest density was reported in south Frisco between Preston Road and Dallas Parkway. (Courtesy City of Frisco) Frisco police are cracking down on possessing car parts that have been illegally obtained. Frisco...
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
keranews.org
Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group
The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
kagstv.com
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
