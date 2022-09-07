ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Here's where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The new COVID-19 booster shots that protect against the omicron variant are now available throughout Syracuse and Central New York. There are dozens of pharmacies carrying the bivalent shot and you can search for specific locations by zip code HERE on vaccines.gov. New Yorkers 12 years...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sentinel Heights Fire Dept. prepares to close, short on volunteers

The Sentinel Heights Fire Department has been in operation for 76 years. Chief Melissa Abend - the granddaughter of one of the men who helped get the operation going in 1946 - is preparing to close up shop. “We’re a big family now,” said Abend, referring to the 9 volunteers...
NEDROW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Government
City
North Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Main suspect in theft of guns in Utica arrested in Herkimer

Syracuse, NY — A man wanted for crimes in Utica was arrested in Herkimer on Thursday. The Utica Warrants Unit received information that 22-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Herkimer police responded and chased down Linen until they caught him. Linen was wanted for two outstanding burglary...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Polio virus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Sheriff's Deputy fractures arm in car crash on Old Liverpool Road outside Byrne Dairy

Syracuse, NY — Two people are injured including a 28-year-old Sheriff's deputy after a crash on Old Liverpool Road Thursday evening. According to investigators, around 6:45 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy operating a marked SUV was traveling northbound on Old Liverpool Road in the left lane just south of Beechwood Avenue when a Chevrolet Impala left the parking lot of the Byrne Dairy and entered into the path of the Sheriff’s Office SUV. The two vehicles collided., with the sheriff's department saying the deputy could not safely avoid the crash.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts begin classes still looking for teachers as long term shortage looms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — School districts are welcoming kids back to school without a fully filled teaching roster, combatting a national shortage impacting schools across the country. Districts are getting by with short-term solutions, hopeful that major changes to teacher training requirements at the state level will help ease the pressure in future years.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat
cnycentral.com

AAA holds "School's Open-Drive Carefully" campaign

Syracuse, NY — On Thursday the Oneida County Sheriff Maciol, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri, Patti Artessa, Regional Director for AAA's Northeast, and several children gathered at the Court Street Children’s Center for AAA School’s Open-drive Carefully campaign. “AAA’s School’s Open-Drive Carefully campaign dates back to 1946, but...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Three Romanian men facing charges after pretending to collect money for nonprofit

DEWITT, N.Y. — DeWitt Police say three Romanian men are facing a misdemeanor charge after they pretended to be members of an Israeli-based nonprofit organization, wearing shirts and carrying signs with the organization’s logo, while collecting money. On August 31, officers responded to the area around Erie Boulevard...
DEWITT, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota Police Officer assaulted in the line of duty in stable condition after surgery

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — A Canastota Police Officer is recovering after being attacked while in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon. According to Canastota Police, Officers were requested to check on reports of s suspicious person in the Liberty Resources on North Main Street in the Village of Canastota just after 2:00 PM. When Officers arrived, they reported a man acting in a disorderly manner. When an officer approached the man, he was attacked, unprovoked, repeatedly being punched in the face and head.
CANASTOTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Canine Carnival returns to Jamesville Beach Park for 12th year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Wayne’s Canine Carnival is returning to Jamesville Beach Park for its 12th year and is set to kick off on Saturday, September 17. The Canine Carnival remains the largest animal rescue event in the northeast. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JAMESVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cnycentral.com

Fall foliage and travel season begins in New York State

Syracuse, NY — Today marks the start of New York State’s 2022 fall foliage and travel season, highlighted by the return of this year’s I LOVE NY’s Fall Foliage Reports and a new I LOVE NY broadcast and digital marketing campaign to showcase popular fall activities and attractions.
TRAVEL
cnycentral.com

Low level toxins detected in water treatment plants in Auburn and Owasco

AUBURN, N.Y. — Low-level toxins associated with harmful algal blooms have been detected in samples of raw water in the City of Auburn and the Town of Owasco’s water treatment plants, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Thursday. The samples were collected on August 31 and September 6.
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

Job fair to be held on Thursday

Syracuse, NY — Attention all job seekers! A job fair will be held on Thursday, September 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center Atrium in Syracuse. Hosted by Onondaga County Department of Social Services-Economic Security’s Temporary Assistance Employment Program, in partnership with Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, the event will offer over 30 employers searching for new hires. Those will include Driver’s Village, Helio Health, Liberty Resources, several Onondaga County departments, and many other local businesses.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Governor Hochul signs new 9/11 legislation, streamlining compensation process

Albany, NY — The victims, first responders and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 attacks will now have more of an opportunity to claim compensation, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Friday streamlining many aspects of the claims process. As a part of that legislation, fallen first responder James W. Kennelly will also be honored with a portion of the State Highway System dedicated in his name.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy