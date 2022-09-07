Read full article on original website
Former Vera House employee pens letter continuing calls for accountability
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It’s been a month since a concerned call came into the CNY Central newsroom that led to weeks of reporting and Syracuse nonprofit Vera House admitting they knowingly hired a registered level two sex offender to work with victims of sexual and domestic abuse. Now,...
Here's where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The new COVID-19 booster shots that protect against the omicron variant are now available throughout Syracuse and Central New York. There are dozens of pharmacies carrying the bivalent shot and you can search for specific locations by zip code HERE on vaccines.gov. New Yorkers 12 years...
$1 million awarded to community organizations to establish gun violence prevention program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — $1 million in funding from New York State has been awarded to two community-based organizations in Utica and Niagara Falls to establish SNUG Street Outreach programs which use a public health approach to reduce gun violence. The funding expands the program from 12 communities to 14...
Sentinel Heights Fire Dept. prepares to close, short on volunteers
The Sentinel Heights Fire Department has been in operation for 76 years. Chief Melissa Abend - the granddaughter of one of the men who helped get the operation going in 1946 - is preparing to close up shop. “We’re a big family now,” said Abend, referring to the 9 volunteers...
Main suspect in theft of guns in Utica arrested in Herkimer
Syracuse, NY — A man wanted for crimes in Utica was arrested in Herkimer on Thursday. The Utica Warrants Unit received information that 22-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Herkimer police responded and chased down Linen until they caught him. Linen was wanted for two outstanding burglary...
Polio virus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the...
Sheriff's Deputy fractures arm in car crash on Old Liverpool Road outside Byrne Dairy
Syracuse, NY — Two people are injured including a 28-year-old Sheriff's deputy after a crash on Old Liverpool Road Thursday evening. According to investigators, around 6:45 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy operating a marked SUV was traveling northbound on Old Liverpool Road in the left lane just south of Beechwood Avenue when a Chevrolet Impala left the parking lot of the Byrne Dairy and entered into the path of the Sheriff’s Office SUV. The two vehicles collided., with the sheriff's department saying the deputy could not safely avoid the crash.
School districts begin classes still looking for teachers as long term shortage looms
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — School districts are welcoming kids back to school without a fully filled teaching roster, combatting a national shortage impacting schools across the country. Districts are getting by with short-term solutions, hopeful that major changes to teacher training requirements at the state level will help ease the pressure in future years.
AAA holds "School's Open-Drive Carefully" campaign
Syracuse, NY — On Thursday the Oneida County Sheriff Maciol, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri, Patti Artessa, Regional Director for AAA's Northeast, and several children gathered at the Court Street Children’s Center for AAA School’s Open-drive Carefully campaign. “AAA’s School’s Open-Drive Carefully campaign dates back to 1946, but...
Three Romanian men facing charges after pretending to collect money for nonprofit
DEWITT, N.Y. — DeWitt Police say three Romanian men are facing a misdemeanor charge after they pretended to be members of an Israeli-based nonprofit organization, wearing shirts and carrying signs with the organization’s logo, while collecting money. On August 31, officers responded to the area around Erie Boulevard...
Canastota Police Officer assaulted in the line of duty in stable condition after surgery
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — A Canastota Police Officer is recovering after being attacked while in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon. According to Canastota Police, Officers were requested to check on reports of s suspicious person in the Liberty Resources on North Main Street in the Village of Canastota just after 2:00 PM. When Officers arrived, they reported a man acting in a disorderly manner. When an officer approached the man, he was attacked, unprovoked, repeatedly being punched in the face and head.
Canine Carnival returns to Jamesville Beach Park for 12th year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Wayne’s Canine Carnival is returning to Jamesville Beach Park for its 12th year and is set to kick off on Saturday, September 17. The Canine Carnival remains the largest animal rescue event in the northeast. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Central New Yorkers are not thrilled about the National Grid winter price spike
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It’s going to cost you more money to heat your home this winter. The natural gas spike is on rise and there’s a good chance it will hang around all winter long. National Grid says they expect the price of your bills to increase...
Fall foliage and travel season begins in New York State
Syracuse, NY — Today marks the start of New York State’s 2022 fall foliage and travel season, highlighted by the return of this year’s I LOVE NY’s Fall Foliage Reports and a new I LOVE NY broadcast and digital marketing campaign to showcase popular fall activities and attractions.
Low level toxins detected in water treatment plants in Auburn and Owasco
AUBURN, N.Y. — Low-level toxins associated with harmful algal blooms have been detected in samples of raw water in the City of Auburn and the Town of Owasco’s water treatment plants, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Thursday. The samples were collected on August 31 and September 6.
Job fair to be held on Thursday
Syracuse, NY — Attention all job seekers! A job fair will be held on Thursday, September 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center Atrium in Syracuse. Hosted by Onondaga County Department of Social Services-Economic Security’s Temporary Assistance Employment Program, in partnership with Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, the event will offer over 30 employers searching for new hires. Those will include Driver’s Village, Helio Health, Liberty Resources, several Onondaga County departments, and many other local businesses.
Tickets for 2022 CNY Parade of Homes luxury home tour in October on sale
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Tickets for the 2022 Central New York Parade of Homes, being held from October 13 to October 23, are now on sale. The event allows members of the public to walk through seven showcase luxury homes in “Old Town Estates” in the Town of Onondaga.
Audit reveals Syracuse wasted about $300K on unused wireless devices over past six years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse wasted about $320,000 on unused wireless devices over the past five years, according to a recent audit. The city auditor reviewed the city’s mobile device usage and found there were very few policies that controlled both the distribution and use of city cell phones.
Local school district says students may have "appropriate cell phone usage" in school
Syracuse, NY — After two years of remote learning, students in Central New York are heading back to school, and as they do, some high schools will be cracking down on cell phone use in the classroom, while others say it's an unrealistic expectation. East Syracuse Minoa School District...
Governor Hochul signs new 9/11 legislation, streamlining compensation process
Albany, NY — The victims, first responders and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 attacks will now have more of an opportunity to claim compensation, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Friday streamlining many aspects of the claims process. As a part of that legislation, fallen first responder James W. Kennelly will also be honored with a portion of the State Highway System dedicated in his name.
