Syracuse, NY — Two people are injured including a 28-year-old Sheriff's deputy after a crash on Old Liverpool Road Thursday evening. According to investigators, around 6:45 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy operating a marked SUV was traveling northbound on Old Liverpool Road in the left lane just south of Beechwood Avenue when a Chevrolet Impala left the parking lot of the Byrne Dairy and entered into the path of the Sheriff’s Office SUV. The two vehicles collided., with the sheriff's department saying the deputy could not safely avoid the crash.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO