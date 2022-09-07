ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%

In this video, I will be talking about...
INCOME TAX
#Linus Stocks#Globalstar#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD continues to prosper amid a slowdown in the chip sector. Snowflake may be the Warren Buffett stock worth the premium valuation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
POTUS
Motley Fool

Why Oil Prices Are Going Lower

Oil prices have been a hot topic of...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

In a little more than a week, growth guru Cathie Wood has spent more than $50 million on Nvidia stock -- and she's still buying. One analyst points to the price at which Wood's ARK funds began buying and calls it "extremely attractive."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell

SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.

The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

Amazon is acquiring warehouse machinery maker Cloostermans. The company's advanced technology could improve the efficiency of Amazon's massive fulfillment network.
STOCKS

