Lewis McCombs
1d ago
Canker worms, they'll strip the leaves off an oak tree in a matter of days, but they only come out every 7 or 8 years. It's nature, go figger
2
Bobby L Daniels
2d ago
Use them for fish bait. Carp are herbivores and love the color of green items.
5
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
my40.tv
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
Elm zigzag sawfly becomes newest invasive in North Carolina
WESTFIELD – North Carolina’s newest invasive pest was recently found in Surry and Stokes counties by Elizabeth Edwards, the N.C. Forest Service’s Surry County assistant ranger. The detection was made just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag sawfly had only been previously found in Québec, Canada in 2020 and Virginia in 2021. This pest is native to Asia but has spread to numerous countries outside of its native range.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina
Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
big945.com
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday
The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new schedules will be:. Cedar...
wcti12.com
N.C. Zoo announces death of river otter Bono
ASHEBORO, Randolph County — The North Carolina Zoo announced that Bono, one of its North American river otters, has died at 16 years old. Zoo officials said Bono had been dealing with age-related arthritis before having to be euthanized last week. They said Bono lived longer than the median...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
MAP: When are North Carolina’s fall colors expected to peak this year?
We're getting close to the start of the fall season!
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
my40.tv
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
What you should know about the lithium battery manufacturer coming to NC
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A lithium battery manufacturer with an outlet in Greensboro has received state incentives to open a new facility in Alamance County. Sunlight Batteries USA, which employs about 60 in Greensboro, will bring about 133 new jobs to Mebane by 2025. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce […]
WITN
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Though Hurricane Earl is expected to stay offshore, the impacts will still be felt at the beaches along our coast prompting towns to post red flags through the weekend warning of a high rip current threat. Visitors to Atlantic Beach Thursday were eager to jump...
Hurricane Earl, full moon, lunar ‘king tide’ align to create threat on NC Outer Banks
Up to 2 feet of water will flood some NC coastal areas, experts say.
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
Park service digs up ‘mystery’ eggs along North Carolina coast
(WGHP) — Why do sea turtles lay “spacer” eggs? That’s the question officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Park Service are asking after digging up several mysterious eggs along the North Carolina coast. Even though they are called spacer eggs, park officials said they are not used for filling space. Loggerhead turtle eggs are […]
Fishermen reel in a sea behemoth that breaks NC record: ‘It’s hard to put into words’
They found with the 504-pound swordfish — which has the bulk of a small moose — for 2.5 hours before reeling it in.
