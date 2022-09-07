ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Lewis McCombs
1d ago

Canker worms, they'll strip the leaves off an oak tree in a matter of days, but they only come out every 7 or 8 years. It's nature, go figger

Bobby L Daniels
2d ago

Use them for fish bait. Carp are herbivores and love the color of green items.

WAVY News 10

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Elm zigzag sawfly becomes newest invasive in North Carolina

WESTFIELD – North Carolina’s newest invasive pest was recently found in Surry and Stokes counties by Elizabeth Edwards, the N.C. Forest Service’s Surry County assistant ranger. The detection was made just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag sawfly had only been previously found in Québec, Canada in 2020 and Virginia in 2021. This pest is native to Asia but has spread to numerous countries outside of its native range.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina

Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
WESTFIELD, NC
