“Lance embodied the Spirit of the Race, the tenacity of an Alaskan musher, displayed the ultimate show of perseverance and was loved by his fans,” said officials for sled dog race run The Iditarod Four-time Iditarod winner Lance Mackey has died. He was 52. Mackey's kennel announced the news of his death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, sharing, "Lance passed away this evening after a long battle with cancer." Officials for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race mourned the loss of Mackey on Instagram alongside a collage of...

