Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
newscenter1.tv
TOURIST WRAP: How are Rapid City’s tourism numbers fairing?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Between May and September, visitors and even locals have been stopping and enjoying some sites around the area. Tourism in the Black Hills has seen a rise since 2020, but numbers might look a little different for indoor and outdoor locations. For the Journey Museum...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
South Dakota school groups meet over proposed social studies standards
South Dakota educators have had some time to look over a 120-page report outlining new social studies standards in public schools.
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
Sorry South Dakota, Cinnamon Rolls Have No Business Near Chili
There is nothing like when the weather turns cold, and you're able to make your own special recipe for making a pot of chili. I like to mainly just use meat and beans with mine. But, that is something that is also up for discussion; in Texas, they don't use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hubcityradio.com
2023 Farmer’s Almanac look ahead to the winter months in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The 2023 Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. He says the cold and snow should be here by Thanksgiving this year. Goodwin says the...
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Bold Winter Forecast For North Dakota
Shivery & Snowy or a flip-flop kind of winter?
AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
KELOLAND TV
A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road. Law enforcement says this is a good reminder of why South Dakota lawmakers beefed up the state’s “Move Over” law in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
These South Dakota Fall Foliage Destinations Deserve a Weekend Road Trip
Ask several people in South Dakota what their favorite season is and Fall will usually be the most popular response. The chill in the air, the carnival of colors, the brilliant crimsons and oranges splashing the canvas of the Rushmore State makes for a perfect getaway with the camera. Where...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws to open new office in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.(WNAX)- “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City today. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day. Schweich says they are...
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022.
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall
Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota cannabis legalization campaign opening office in Rapid City on Friday, September 9
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, which is leading the effort to pass Initiated Measure 27, is opening a new campaign office in Rapid City on Friday. The office will be at the same location as the successful petition signing drive-through events held in April, 230 E. North St. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota
Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
Comments / 0