Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
NEBRASKA STATE
newscenter1.tv

TOURIST WRAP: How are Rapid City’s tourism numbers fairing?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Between May and September, visitors and even locals have been stopping and enjoying some sites around the area. Tourism in the Black Hills has seen a rise since 2020, but numbers might look a little different for indoor and outdoor locations. For the Journey Museum...
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road. Law enforcement says this is a good reminder of why South Dakota lawmakers beefed up the state’s “Move Over” law in 2020.
HURON, SD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hubcityradio.com

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws to open new office in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.(WNAX)- “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City today. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day. Schweich says they are...
RAPID CITY, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall

Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
TRAVEL
dakotanewsnow.com

Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota

Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
POLITICS

