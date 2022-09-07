Read full article on original website
OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome
An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
Free Car Seat Check at Maynard Fire Department on September 14, 2022
A free car safety check will be held in Oneida County this week. The New York State Police is hosting the event at the Maynard Fire Department on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 9:00am until 2:00pm. Authorities say that Certified Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to answer questions, install...
Crime Stopper’s Suspect Arrested in Herkimer After Utica Police Receive Tip
A Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, featured in August, is now in police custody. The Utica Police Department says an investigator with the UPD's Warrants Unit received information that 21-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Officers with the Herkimer Police Department were found Linen...
Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket
A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received
A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings
Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
Augusta Man Charged with Obstruction of Breathing in Alleged Domestic Dispute
An Oneida County man is under arrest after an alleged domestic dispute on Labor Day. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) were called to a home on Knoxboro Road in Augusta, New York at approximately 6:38pm on Monday, September 5, 2022. The initial complaint was for a domestic dispute.
Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape
An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
21-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After UTV Crash in Montague, New York
Authorities are investigation a crash in Lewis County that took the life of a young man. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to Worth Road in the town of Montague, New York at approximately 4:24pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 for a report of a UTV crash. Lewis County Search and Rescue assisted at the scene.
Cell Phone Store Assault – Utica Cops Arrest Woman and Teen for Attacking Store Rep
Technology is great when it's working as intended. When it doesn't, it can be extremely frustrating. That seems to be what led up to what Utica cops are calling an assault and subsequent theft from a cell phone store on the 1000 block of Court Street. Officers were called to...
Your Favorite CNY Halloween Hot Spot Is Back Open For The Season
Ready for Halloween? Get all your go-to essentials for the season not too far from home!. Spooky season has officially returned to Saegertown Square in New Hartford. Spirit Halloween is once again reopening their doors for the season, something many people look forward to this time of year. Spirit Halloween...
7 Utica Rome Restaurants You Would Choose for Your ‘Last Meal’
Maybe it's a little morbid, but have you ever thought about what you'd have for a last meal if you knew exactly when you'd kick the bucket?. I've been fascinated with last meals ever since I learned about death row inmates. One might assume someone about to die would want some 5-course meal from a Michelin star restaurant, but not necessarily. Here are some particularly weird ones:
CNY Woman Captures Spirit of Late Mother on Security Camera
Do you believe in ghosts? If not, you may change your mind after seeing what a Little Falls, New York woman captured on her home security camera. Carrie Heath lost her mother, Patricia Heath more than three years ago. "I was very close to my mother. When she passed it killed me and I haven't gotten over it," said Heath.
Verdict In: Candidate For CNY Judge Had Fentanyl In System During Overdose
A lethal and illegal drug that has claimed countless lives was involved in the overdose of a former Madison County Assistant DA who is also running to be county court judge. The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the results of a toxicology exam for former prosecutor Bradley Moses, one of two people who first responders said suffered a near-fatal overdose on July 30th while responding to a 911 call at Moses' home in the town of Nelson.
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Upstate NY Conservatory Raising Money for Nature’s Most Misunderstood Animal
The Wolf Mountain Nature Center in the Chenango County town of Smyrna will be holding their annual fundraiser, "Honoring the Spirit of the Wolf" on Sunday, October 9th. Wolf Mountain Nature Center is a must-visit for anyone interested in nature or wildlife. It spans 64 acres and is home to over 20 animals, including wolves, coyotes and arctic foxes.
Another Lucky Lottery Player in New York Wins $1,000 a Day for Life
Someone in New York had one hell of a Labor Day weekend winning $1,000 a day for life. New York has another winning Cash for Life lottery ticket. The winning numbers for the Sunday, September 4 drawing were:. 10-11-20-28-36 +2. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the...
New Hotel & Dining Coming to Turning Stone in Largest Expansion in Two Decades
Turning Stone is getting bigger in one of the largest expansions at the resort in two decades. The massive project will nearly double the existing convention and meeting space at the resort and create a new hotel, about the same size as the Tower Hotel, with approximately 250 guest rooms. There will also be new dining options, outdoor spaces, and additional amenities.
Back to School Bomb Threat
A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
