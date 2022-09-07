Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourbigsky.com
Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son
Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
Fall Parade Fundraiser, Flakes Trip Kick-Off, and Honoring 9/11
In this week's edition of Farmer Finishers to finish off the week, read fast because there's a lot of stuff to cover. First, we are going to give people until Monday, Sept. 12 to commit to our annual Fall Parade fundraiser. Last year we did the Dog House Parade and...
Nonprofit helping Montana landowners cap abandoned hazards
Montana will be one of 24 states receiving federal funding to cap orphaned wells, and the environment and landowners may benefit from the restorations.
Cross Your Fingers And Hope To… Keep Our Montana Students Safe (OPINION)
Our top security measure is luck, and so far, it's working. Yesterday, Sept. 2, 2022, Hardin, Montana schools went on lockdown because of a weapon threat in school. Fortunately, it was investigated and the threat was not credible, according to The Billings Gazette. Like I said: Luck, our best security...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Trespass Enforcement Program
Billings businesses may be about to kiss parking lot parties goodbye. A program previously offered only to downtown Billings businesses is now being offered to every business in the city. It's aimed at those shops that have had gatherings of non-customers on their property after hours. If you have a business like that, you may be interested in the Billings Trespass Enforcement Program.
Better than Bozeman? New Resident Impressed by Downtown Billings Events
It's tough not to get involved in some friendly jabs toward our fellow Montana cities. Bozemanites have been known to hate on Missoula. Missoulians like to razz people who live in Bozeman. And it seems like everybody loves to give Billings a hard time. Sorry, Great Falls... you're not even in the discussion.
In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September
The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad
I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
Sadly, it Begins Again. It’s School Bully Season in Montana
The trope of countless teen and pre-teen movies, there's nothing funny about bullies in real life. In the movies, the picked-on kid(s) almost always get some kind of glorious revenge on the butthead bully. We laugh, the credits roll and everything ends happily. But in real life, bullies can leave lasting scars on kids.
Try This Ultimate Mini Montana Road Trip Near Billings
So I can finally scratch one off of my bucket list. If you have listened to us over the years you know my absolute favorite place in the world is Lewistown. I've always dreamed about having a beautiful ranch there but I know it's out of the cards. So over the weekend, I drove up there, only I went cross-country using gravel roads and cutting through the Snowies. It was awesome, green, cooler, and peaceful and I even saw the East Fork Ranch that was for sale a year ago for $14 million.
Another Grocery Store Breaks Ground on Billings West End
Billings has seen massive growth on the West End past Shiloh Road. But if there is one thing that the far West End is lacking it is grocery stores. A new Albertsons grocery store is already being built near Ben Steele Middle School off of Grand Avenue. But what about folks West of Shiloh and King?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Billings working on solution for traffic issues in Billings Heights
Two children have been struck by cars on Lake Elmo Drive this year while waiting for the school bus. Parents in the Billings Heights area say they have had enough.
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out South of 1st Ave North By MetraPark
According to on-the-ground reports, photos, video, and the Billings Fire Department, a fire has broken out near Dick Johnson Bridge between Billings and Lockwood, just south of 1st Ave North. This post will be updated as more information comes in. Top 5 Foods Montana Is Known For. Sure, we've all...
Friday Fragments With Mark Wilson: Concert Tickets, 9/11 Bike Ride, and Major Dan Miller
Wow. Those Kane Brown tickets that we gave out (before they go on sale officially) were extremely popular. According to the Metrapark website, there are plenty of tickets left for Dierks Bentley tomorrow night. And unlike many bigger venues, parking is still free. Since I'm talking tickets, I checked on...
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
Billings is the One of the Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the United States
The United States is very well known for the diversity of its population, with places like Ellis Island in New York City welcoming over 12 million immigrants from across the world. With a large number of ethnic groups across the country, some cities have more diversity than others and Billings just happens to be one of the cities that don't have a lot of residents of multiple ethnic groups.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Billings landfill plans to turn human poo into perfect topsoil
The idea is to divert 3 to 6 truckloads of human waste every day from the Billings landfill to the composting pile, right across the road.
[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone
A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0