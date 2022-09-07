ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son

Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Trespass Enforcement Program

Billings businesses may be about to kiss parking lot parties goodbye. A program previously offered only to downtown Billings businesses is now being offered to every business in the city. It's aimed at those shops that have had gatherings of non-customers on their property after hours. If you have a business like that, you may be interested in the Billings Trespass Enforcement Program.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September

The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad

I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
LAUREL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon

"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Try This Ultimate Mini Montana Road Trip Near Billings

So I can finally scratch one off of my bucket list. If you have listened to us over the years you know my absolute favorite place in the world is Lewistown. I've always dreamed about having a beautiful ranch there but I know it's out of the cards. So over the weekend, I drove up there, only I went cross-country using gravel roads and cutting through the Snowies. It was awesome, green, cooler, and peaceful and I even saw the East Fork Ranch that was for sale a year ago for $14 million.
LEWISTOWN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Billings is the One of the Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the United States

The United States is very well known for the diversity of its population, with places like Ellis Island in New York City welcoming over 12 million immigrants from across the world. With a large number of ethnic groups across the country, some cities have more diversity than others and Billings just happens to be one of the cities that don't have a lot of residents of multiple ethnic groups.
BILLINGS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
Cat Country 102.9

[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone

A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

