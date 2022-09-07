With fanfare and traditions, Rowan University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this past weekend. Rowan joins other New Jersey-based schools touting the increase in enrollment. Montclair State University said it just had its largest incoming freshman class with 4,065 members in the Class of 2026, and Kean University said its fall enrollment was projected to be the highest in the school’s history with more than 2,000 students registered a week before classes were set to begin.

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO