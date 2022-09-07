ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

PIX11

New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored.  […]
NJ.com

Princeton to give full-rides to students whose families make $100K or less

Princeton University students whose families earn $100,000 or less will likely attend the Ivy League school for free. The university will pay for tuition, room and board for many students as part of its new financial aid program, according to an announcement Thursday. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for the full aid package.
PRINCETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school

The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool

TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
EDUCATION
roi-nj.com

Rowan University welcomes largest 1st-year class in institution’s history

With fanfare and traditions, Rowan University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this past weekend. Rowan joins other New Jersey-based schools touting the increase in enrollment. Montclair State University said it just had its largest incoming freshman class with 4,065 members in the Class of 2026, and Kean University said its fall enrollment was projected to be the highest in the school’s history with more than 2,000 students registered a week before classes were set to begin.
GLASSBORO, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County holds Spotted Lanternfly seminar

The Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office of Burlington County will be hosting a seminar discussing the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species from Asia that has spread across eastern Pennsylvania and the state of New Jersey. The upcoming seminar will take place on Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Save the Environment of Moorestown celebrates 50 years

Save the Environment of Moorestown (STEM) invites the community to celebrate its 50th anniversary at Pompeston Park on Oct. 2. The event will start with a tour of preserved open spaces in the township, followed by activities that include live music, children’s events and a bee-keeping presentation. Founded in...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County offering Omicron-specific boosters at vaccine clinics

The Burlington County Health Department is launching new community vaccine clinics to bring COVID-19 shots back into local communities, including the new bivalent boosters aimed at older COVID-19 viral strains and newer Omicron variants. The new updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna offer stronger protection against the BA.4 and BA.5...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Percheron Park ceremony unveils centerpiece of Moorestown

It’s sure to be a photo finish as the decade long race to open Percheron Park enters the home stretch. On Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. on Main Street, Moorestown Township’s long-awaited Percheron Park will officially open with a Dedication Ceremony unveiling Joshua Koffman’s “Diligence,” a Percheron horse sculpture serving as the pocket park’s centerpiece.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

New route offers space for recreation and scenic views

Burlington County’s commissioners celebrated the new Rancocas Greenway Trail with an opening ceremony on Sept. 1. The trail, between Amico Island and Pennington Park, is the first four-mile segment of a larger 30-mile path envisioned to someday travel the length of the Rancocas, from its confluence with the Delaware River to its headwaters near the Burlington-Ocean County border.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘Treasure troves’

With a number of digital tools and databases at its disposal, the Deptford library will host an online resource seminar on Thursday, Sept. 29. “We have a number of really great databases available with just a library card,” said reference librarian Michelle Burns. “We have the traditional research databases like Ebsco, which many people are probably familiar with because that is used in schools, but patrons also have access to Ancestry and HeritageQuest for genealogical research.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

