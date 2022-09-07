Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored. […]
Central NJ schools seeing flood of non-English speaking new students (Opinions)
Is it a coincidence that in the last two years schools in various parts of the country including New Jersey are seeing parents and kids showing up on the first day of school who can't speak a word of English?. Could there be a connection between the estimated 4.9 million...
Princeton to give full-rides to students whose families make $100K or less
Princeton University students whose families earn $100,000 or less will likely attend the Ivy League school for free. The university will pay for tuition, room and board for many students as part of its new financial aid program, according to an announcement Thursday. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for the full aid package.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school
The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Revised school dress code a possibility for school district
Cherry Hill students could have a more lenient dress code in the near future if the revised standards already introduced by the board of education on first reading are approved on the second. During a policy committee meeting on Aug. 30, members reviewed the results of a Thought Exchange, where...
Union High School teacher passionately reveals how NJ can get more teachers
Nicholas Ferroni is one of the top educators in the nation. He's very passionate about teaching and his fellow teachers. "As a kid, I wanted to be a superhero, philosopher, philanthropist, psychologist, activist, actor, comedian, and lawyer... So I became a teacher." Among his many achievements, from "Get Your Teach...
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
roi-nj.com
Rowan University welcomes largest 1st-year class in institution’s history
With fanfare and traditions, Rowan University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this past weekend. Rowan joins other New Jersey-based schools touting the increase in enrollment. Montclair State University said it just had its largest incoming freshman class with 4,065 members in the Class of 2026, and Kean University said its fall enrollment was projected to be the highest in the school’s history with more than 2,000 students registered a week before classes were set to begin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County holds Spotted Lanternfly seminar
The Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office of Burlington County will be hosting a seminar discussing the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species from Asia that has spread across eastern Pennsylvania and the state of New Jersey. The upcoming seminar will take place on Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at...
thesunpapers.com
Save the Environment of Moorestown celebrates 50 years
Save the Environment of Moorestown (STEM) invites the community to celebrate its 50th anniversary at Pompeston Park on Oct. 2. The event will start with a tour of preserved open spaces in the township, followed by activities that include live music, children’s events and a bee-keeping presentation. Founded in...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County offering Omicron-specific boosters at vaccine clinics
The Burlington County Health Department is launching new community vaccine clinics to bring COVID-19 shots back into local communities, including the new bivalent boosters aimed at older COVID-19 viral strains and newer Omicron variants. The new updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna offer stronger protection against the BA.4 and BA.5...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
thesunpapers.com
Percheron Park ceremony unveils centerpiece of Moorestown
It’s sure to be a photo finish as the decade long race to open Percheron Park enters the home stretch. On Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. on Main Street, Moorestown Township’s long-awaited Percheron Park will officially open with a Dedication Ceremony unveiling Joshua Koffman’s “Diligence,” a Percheron horse sculpture serving as the pocket park’s centerpiece.
After Five Years, Border Cafe & Jose Tejas Looks Poised to Launch Mt Laurel Location
It’s been something of a bumpy ride for the highly-anticipated Route 73 outpost of this beloved Cajun-meets-Mexican restaurant
thesunpapers.com
New route offers space for recreation and scenic views
Burlington County’s commissioners celebrated the new Rancocas Greenway Trail with an opening ceremony on Sept. 1. The trail, between Amico Island and Pennington Park, is the first four-mile segment of a larger 30-mile path envisioned to someday travel the length of the Rancocas, from its confluence with the Delaware River to its headwaters near the Burlington-Ocean County border.
County clinics, pharmacies offering bivalent boosters in South Jersey
The new vaccine targets both the original strain of COVID-19 and the dominant omicron strains, and it will replace the old booster.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
thesunpapers.com
‘Treasure troves’
With a number of digital tools and databases at its disposal, the Deptford library will host an online resource seminar on Thursday, Sept. 29. “We have a number of really great databases available with just a library card,” said reference librarian Michelle Burns. “We have the traditional research databases like Ebsco, which many people are probably familiar with because that is used in schools, but patrons also have access to Ancestry and HeritageQuest for genealogical research.
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Comments / 1