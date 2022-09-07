Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
Engadget
Apple Watch Pro renders and leaked cases show off a larger screen and new button
As expected, the Apple leaks are coming in strong as we're approaching Wednesday's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. Today, we've got our closest look yet at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to renders from 91mobiles. Typically we'd treat most leaks from unknown "industry sources" with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renders are "indeed it." And for the most part, it's everything we expected. There's a bigger screen, as Gurman's earlier reports have suggested, as well a minor evolution of the Apple Watch Series 7 design. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)
ZDNet
Watch out, Apple. Garmin's Enduro 2 is the ultra sports watch to beat
Garmin began 2022 with the release of two superb flagship multisport watches, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition. I didn't think Garmin could top the flagship Fenix 7X, but then came last month's announcement of the Garmin Enduro 2. For $100 over the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, you get longer battery life, a doubly bright flashlight, and a performance-boosting Ultrafit nylon band.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which new iPhone should you buy?
Apple just unveiled the next generation of iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. For many, the headlining act was the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reveal, both of which are Apple's cream-of-the-crop smartphones -- with new and improved cameras and safety features standing out. If you have your eyes set on a new Pro model but are split between the regular iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max, I've listed below the key reasons to buy one over the other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Unlucky with your iPhone? AppleCare+ now covers 'unlimited' repairs after accidents
There's good news for people who have a run of bad luck with their phone, as Apple has made a surprise change to AppleCare+ amid iPhone 14 and Apple Watch announcements on Wednesday. AppleCare+ has until now only allowed for two repairs caused by accidental damage within a year, but...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Will Cost You As Much As the iPhone 13
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 or $899, depending on which model you get, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event. The cost...
ZDNet
You can snap up a Amazon Kindle for as little as $14 in Woot sale
While the cost of living continues to spiral and we tighten our belts, you might be setting spending limits on luxury items and avoiding top-of-the-range products. (That's not to mention Christmas always seems to arrive more quickly than it should.) If you're in the market for an e-reader that will...
ZDNet
The iQOO 9T is a killer phone that you probably can't buy
Last month we evaluated the OnePlus 10T and found it to be a solid Android smartphone with a reasonable $649 price. The iQOO 9T was recently released for smartphone customers in India for ₹49,999.00 (approx USD$625), about the same price as the 10T. While I had limited connectivity and couldn't fully test its cellular performance, I was able to spend a few weeks with the Alpha black model. iQOO also offers one in the Legend color that has BMW Motorsport striping on the back.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Apple Watch SE (2022) vs Apple Watch SE (2020): What's new?
The original Apple Watch SE has been a consumer favorite since its 2020 launch. It provided a great middle-ground between the aging Series 3 and the latest and greatest main-line apple watches for the past few years. But, Apple decided it was time for an upgrade and created an all-new SE with features drawn right from the latest-gen Series 8.
The Verge
Apple finally stops selling the Series 3 watch
At WWDC 2022, Apple confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 3 wouldn’t support watchOS 9. Ever since then, the writing’s been on the wall. And now, it’s official: Apple has finally, finally removed the Series 3 from its online store. It’s an understatement to say this was...
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is the newest iPhone worth the upgrade?
The iPhone 14 Pro is here, but does that mean you need to upgrade? With the iPhone 13 Pro's release a little over a year ago, how and where do the Pro phones differ? While Apple's event name for its new arsenal drop, "Far out," suggested groundbreaking innovations, the differences we see are subtle and mainly revolve around the addition of an improved camera system, an updated chipset, and some software tweaks.
ZDNet
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Should you upgrade to the newer iPhone?
A new generation of iPhones has arrived. On the surface, iPhone 14 and last year's iPhone 13 are more or less the same. The internal features, however, tell a different story. If you're a photography buff, safety conscious, or prepared to join the eSIM revolution, then the iPhone 14 is a prime upgrade candidate. Otherwise, the iPhone 13 is still a formidable smartphone, comes in just as many playful colors, and runs the same iOS software as the 14. To help you better decide which iPhone is right for you, I've listed the key reasons to choose one over the other below.
ZDNet
Audio-Technica's new turntable puts a modern spin on an old classic
$499 at B&H Photo$499 at Audio-Technica$499 at Amazon. Even though it's 2022, turntables are still very much in production and are one of the best ways to listen to an album. Companies are creating new and innovative ways to listen to both old and new vinyl, including making use of modern technologies like Bluetooth.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 drops the SIM card slot. Here's what that means
No more fiddling with that tiny SIM card tray: Apple has dropped the physical SIM card slot in the iPhone 14 lineup in the US, switching to eSIMs instead. The biggest change for many as a result of the iPhone 14's lack of nano-SIM slot is that it removes the old and very familiar (if occasionally awkward) process of inserting a physical SIM card in a phone to set up or change a cellular account.
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
ZDNet
eSIM vs. SIM: What's the difference?
With the news that Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is dropping the SIM card slot in favor of eSIM technology, you may be wondering what that means. What's the difference between an eSIM and a physical SIM, and why does it matter?. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module, the technology that...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with 45mm bands
The new larger Apple Watch Ultra (available for preorder) has a 49mm display with a larger-looking industrial design. However, it still uses the same Apple Watch band connector introduced in the original model. New Apple Watch Ultra bands like the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band are made specifically...
Apple debuts iPhone 14, updates Apple Watch, AirPods Pro
Apple on Wednesday introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone families alongside its latest wearables — the Apple Watch Series 8, a new higher-end Apple Watch Ultra and updated AirPods Pro headphones. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business,...
ZDNet
Want Google's Pixel 6a? It just dropped to $299 at Best Buy -- over 30% off
If you've been waiting for the Google Pixel 6a price to drop, today is your lucky day. Right now, Google's latest phone release just dropped by $150 so you can get it for only $299 on Best Buy-- no coupon code necessary. The latest phone from Google features the signature...
Apple Watch Pro renders give us our best look at Apple’s big redesign
The iPhone 14 event is just a few hours away, but the show will deliver various hardware announcements, not just the new iPhones. The Apple Watch Pro should have been the event’s big surprise, but the rugged wearable has appeared in extensive leaks. More importantly, a series of last-minute...
Comments / 0