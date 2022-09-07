ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in...
INDIANA STATE
bsu.edu

Ball State University Appoints Ken Bothof Interim Director of Athletics

Ball State University announced today that President Geoffrey S. Mearns has appointed Ken Bothof to be the interim director of athletics. Mr. Bothof succeeds Beth Goetz, who has accepted a position as deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer at the University of Iowa Athletics Department. Mr. Bothof has...
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Indiana American Water plans water main flushing

Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Scrap metal recycler expanding to facility near Markle

Fort Wayne-based Sortera Alloys Inc. is continuing to grow in northeast Indiana. The company, which sorts and recycles industrial scrap metal, announced Wednesday it is expanding into a 200,000-square-foot processing facility just outside the town of Markle and create about 80 jobs. Sortera says it uses artificial intelligence, data analytics...
MARKLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton County Commissioners Remain Quiet on Nepotism Policy

The Clinton County Commissioners are basically back to square one when it comes to its nepotism policy. After tabling the expected second reading on August 22, the Commissioners elected not to bring it off the table or even discuss the matter at its Wednesday morning. “It’s on the table but...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

'You are unwelcome in Indianapolis': Mayor condemns white nationalist group that marched on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, members of a white nationalist group marched throughout downtown, including on Monument Circle during the Indianapolis Labor Fest. It has not yet been made clear why the group was marching, and it hasn't been posted under the action section on the group's website yet. Though, the group did post videos of its demonstrations in Indianapolis on one of its Telegram channels.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

