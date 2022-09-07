ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Etta D.”Pat” Malcolm, 86, formerly of Piedmont, West Virginia, d…
PIEDMONT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University to hold annual Sept. 11 vigil

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 2002, cadets with West Virginia University’s Army and Air Force ROTC have held a 24-hour vigil to commemorate 9/11, and they will continue that tradition Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The vigil will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ian Cline reached the end zone four times Friday night, and th…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Darrell Eddy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Darrell Eddy, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931, on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

CJ Donaldson surprised many people last week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was almost a shame that West Virginia had to debut true freshman running back CJ Donaldson last weekend on the road in a loss to Pittsburgh. It was an event, seven carries for 125 yards, a 5-yard touchdown run set up by his own blocked punt, that would have been served better at home in the first night game at Mountaineer Field in four years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) man, Detroit man found guilty of drug conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two men were found guilty in federal court Friday of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, were...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The West Virginia University Potomac State College and Center for …
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists

MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was s…
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

WVNews

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It all pivoted on one yard, on the goal line, on fourth down.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Balanced Lincoln scores early, often in rout of Grafton

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln football team’s halftime lead may not have been quite as substantial as it was two weeks ago. After leading by 49 at the half of their Week 1 victory over Braxton County, the Cougars took a 34-point lead into the halftime break and scored two touchdowns in the second half of their 47-7 victory over Grafton on Friday at Stydahar Field.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Hedgesville too athletic for Bees, 28-14

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hedgesville was too athletic to remain undefeated on the season with its 28-14 victory over East Fairmont in high school football action Friday night at East-West Stadium. The Eagles (3-0) had a definite speed, height and unbelievable athleticism at the skill positions against the...
FAIRMONT, WV

