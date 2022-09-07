MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was almost a shame that West Virginia had to debut true freshman running back CJ Donaldson last weekend on the road in a loss to Pittsburgh. It was an event, seven carries for 125 yards, a 5-yard touchdown run set up by his own blocked punt, that would have been served better at home in the first night game at Mountaineer Field in four years.

