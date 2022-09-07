Read full article on original website
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Etta D.”Pat” Malcolm, 86, formerly of Piedmont, West Virginia, d…
West Virginia University to hold annual Sept. 11 vigil
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 2002, cadets with West Virginia University’s Army and Air Force ROTC have held a 24-hour vigil to commemorate 9/11, and they will continue that tradition Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The vigil will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ian Cline reached the end zone four times Friday night, and th…
Darrell Eddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Darrell Eddy, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931, on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy.
CJ Donaldson surprised many people last week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was almost a shame that West Virginia had to debut true freshman running back CJ Donaldson last weekend on the road in a loss to Pittsburgh. It was an event, seven carries for 125 yards, a 5-yard touchdown run set up by his own blocked punt, that would have been served better at home in the first night game at Mountaineer Field in four years.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln football team's halftime lead may not have been qui…
Alderson Broaddus University welcomes new academic year with opening convocation
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University faculty, students and staffed marked the return of a new academic year with an opening convocation Friday. Students from 20 countries, 33 states, one territory and the District of Columbia were represented in the Parade of Flags.
Morgantown (West Virginia) man, Detroit man found guilty of drug conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two men were found guilty in federal court Friday of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, were...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The West Virginia University Potomac State College and Center for …
WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists
MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was s…
Greenbrier East runs away from Robert C. Byrd, 42-14
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ian Cline reached the end zone four times Friday night, and the Greenbrier East defense frustrated the Robert C. Byrd High School offense, allowing the Spartans to cruise to a 42-14 victory over its hosts. Following a defensive struggle in the opening quarter, during...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It all pivoted on one yard, on the goal line, on fourth down.
Kentucky edge defender makes WVU commitment
Georgetown, Kentucky edge defender Oryend Fisher perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team's home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
Balanced Lincoln scores early, often in rout of Grafton
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln football team’s halftime lead may not have been quite as substantial as it was two weeks ago. After leading by 49 at the half of their Week 1 victory over Braxton County, the Cougars took a 34-point lead into the halftime break and scored two touchdowns in the second half of their 47-7 victory over Grafton on Friday at Stydahar Field.
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival brings Youth Block Party back to Clarksburg after pandemic hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival kicked off Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg with the Youth Block Party. 2022 marks the first time in three years the full festival has been held due to the pandemic.
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty scored 27 of the final 34 points to pick up a 30-17 victo…
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Piedmont water customers have been under a boil water advisory s…
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to hold conference session Monday for ARPA funds, improvement projects
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session Monday evening to cover a wide range of topics, highlighted by discussion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The meeting agenda lists that discussion as regarding ARPA funding relating to public works, the wastewater treatment...
Hedgesville too athletic for Bees, 28-14
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hedgesville was too athletic to remain undefeated on the season with its 28-14 victory over East Fairmont in high school football action Friday night at East-West Stadium. The Eagles (3-0) had a definite speed, height and unbelievable athleticism at the skill positions against the...
