Ninja has confirmed that he no longer has an exclusive streaming contract, meaning he can stream wherever he wants from now on. Ninja is one of the most prominent creators out there, setting Twitch records with massive streams. His biggest stream saw him playing Fortnite with rappers like Drake, something that was unheard of at that time and still doesn't really happen to this day. Ninja has had a rather wild streaming career. He made a name for himself on Twitch, but Microsoft handed him a heft bag of cash to come stream on its platform, Mixer. The Microsoft-owned platform caved in before Ninja's contract ended, allowing him to go back to Twitch, but it seems like he's leaving Twitch again... kind of.

