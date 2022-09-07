Read full article on original website
How to play with friends online in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 is a multiplayer game. So what’s the fun of playing it if you can’t link up with your friends?. No matter what you enjoy playing, whether it’s Turf Wars, Salmon Run, or grinding the ranked ladder, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the end of the day, regardless of whether you want to grind alone or play with others.
How to catch or collect a Zero Point Fish in Fortnite
Fortnite is frequently adding new challenges to the game to keep its players engaged, while also allowing for plenty of opportunities to get XP. With Epic Games adding new items all the time, remembering how to find everything can be difficult. Luckily, there are a couple of different ways that you can find the items you’re looking for, like this week’s Zero Point Fish challenge.
When is Toy Story Adventure coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The Disney and Marvel games showcase at the D23 Expo teased lots of exciting content across both worlds set to come in the future. Among the many reveals and teasers was a look at a big update for the adventure life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley. The cozy Disney game was...
How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
How to design clothes and create your own wardrobe in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley is a cozy life-sim adventure game to get lost in. Players will find that they are able to live out their Disney dreams in a vast world rich with potential and a gameplay style that has been likened to games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing. There...
What is Skydance’s Captain America and Black Panther WWII game?
The Marvel universe is filled with an endless number of superheroes and stories to tell about them. This has been shown through video games, television, and movies, but it looks like Disney has another project already in development. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, a new Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther was revealed.
Who is Kiriko, Overwatch 2’s latest leaked hero?
The Overwatch community is pumped for Overwatch 2’s release on Oct. 4. Fans want to get their hands on new gameplay modes, new lore-inspired experiences, and new heroes. While Sojourn and Junker Queen have been revealed and were available to play during the beta, Overwatch players are already busy speculating about what heroes may be next to join the roster going into the sequel.
How to play TFT 7.5 Darkflight: Synergies, champions, and items
Riot Games replaced Legend in Teamfight Tactics with a new and upgraded vertical trait called Darkflight that features an evolved Dragon Tyrant version of Swain. Swain was a dominant and sometimes problematic Set Seven champion. Set 7.5 has Swain evolving into a full fledge dragon, earning the name of Dragon Tyrant. The design team even gave Swain Dragon Tyrant his own trait called Darkflight, featuring a mashup of older and new TFT mechanics. Both Darkflight and Lagoon are the two premier vertical traits of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.
How to watch Charlie Puth in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the biggest games when it comes to pop culture and provides brands with a new way to show off in the digital world. IHeartRadio has taken a big leap in trying something new on Fortnite. At 6pm CT tonight, players will be able to tune into the Charlie Puth event on iHeartLand, iHeartRadio’s new musical island inside Fortnite Creative.
The best Darius skins in League of Legends
Darius is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. He’s been a favorite among solo queue top laners since he was released over 10 years ago. The Hand of Noxus is easy to learn and has a ton of viability into many opposing matchups. With that...
IHeartRadio is hosting Charlie Puth tonight on Fortnite’s iHeartLand
Fortnite is one of the most important spaces for pop culture in gaming right now, bringing in artists and icons from around the world. Not only is Epic Games focused on creating unique experiences, but it often gives players the tools they need to create new and exciting experiences in Creative mode. Now, iHeartRadio’s new creative map iHeartLand is getting its first major musical guest.
An unworthy run? Elyoya weighs in on MAD not deserving their spot at Worlds 2022
After MAD Lions didn’t win a single best-of-five series in the 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs but still qualified for Worlds 2022, a lot of people in the competitive League of Legends community started calling them out, claiming that they don’t deserve their place. And after a few days, MAD’s jungler Elyoya shared his perspective on the topic.
Nintendo offers free banner for Splatfest users in Splatoon 3
After an excruciatingly long wait, Splatoon 3 has finally been released today. Designed as a third-person shooter for Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 3 leads us into the parched lands of the Splatlands, where blood-hungry Inklings and Octolings are looking for a new challenge. With both single-player and co-op mode, Splatoon 3 is definitely an adventure you’ve been aching for. Besides, the game offers a wider variety of customizations, movements, and new features we won’t spoil for you before you get into the game.
How to import your Splatoon 2 save data into Splatoon 3
One of the first things many players think of when they pick up the next game in a franchise is whether their data, collectibles, and achievements will transfer over from the previous game they played. Those who’ve poured hundreds or even thousands of hours into a game enjoy seeing some kind of benefit, or even just lip service, for the amount of time they’ve played.
MultiVersus is dropping its biggest patch yet, includes Gizmo, hitbox reworks, and huge nerfs
MultiVersus’ biggest patch is here, though it has less to do with character balancing since Player First Games put an emphasis on overhauling the game’s hitbox, hurtbox, and projectile systems—along with the addition of Gizmo as a playable fighter. We knew this type of update was coming,...
Worlds 2022 Azir skin released for testing on League’s PBE
A League of Legends champion that has dominated the mid lane meta for years, becoming even more popular with recent changes to durability, is this year’s recipient of a skin commemorating the World Championship. An update to the PBE has revealed that Azir will be receiving a Worlds 2022...
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17
Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
Dota 2’s TI11 prize pool breaks $10 million, now heavily behind world record pace
Valve has reached its next milestone for The International 2022, with the prize pool hitting $10 million on the back of continuous battle pass sales—but that hasn’t stopped it from lagging behind several of Dota 2’s previous records. Since launching on Sept. 1, the TI11 battle pass...
New leak shows off Fortnite’s 5th birthday cake early
Fortnite has managed to maintain and grow a user base over the last five years that could rival any previous live-service game. It’s been a wild five years and it looks like Epic is wanting to celebrate that in the game. Like last year, Fortnite will host a celebration of the battle royale’s birthday with cake and potentially more around the map.
Apex Legends’ season 15 name, date might have just surfaced
The name and start date of Apex Legends’ season 15 appears to have been leaked online. Apex‘s fifteenth season will be called Eclipse and will launch on Nov. 1, according to a tweet from gaming journalist Tom Henderson, who has a reliable history regarding leaks. Henderson did not share any additional information with the announcement, nor did any developers or Respawn employees confirm or deny the information.
