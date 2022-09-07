Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.

