dotesports.com
Astralis introduces new female CS:GO team comprised of the Ambush Female core
Astralis has entered the women’s CS:GO scene by announcing the signing of a new female team a day before the ESL Impact League Season: European Division. Astralis Female consists of Aurora Lyngdal, Héjja “kezziwow” Kászandrá, Selin “spike” Sinem Alak, Yoana “Joanana” Vlaykova, Rachel “RacheLL” Kujawa, and coach Rafael “FeldmaN” Barroso.
dotesports.com
Three’s a crowd: Riot unveils new addition to Ashen Knight skin line
One of the newest League of Legends skin lines is getting a third member very soon. Riot Games showed off the next champion to join the Ashen Knight cosmetic universe today. Set as mythic essence exclusive skin line, Sylas joins Pantheon and Pyke as a member of the mysterious Ashen Knights, a group of legendary warriors in a distant world who were left alone and eventually went mad after the death of their king.
dotesports.com
Overwatch League Summer Showdown 2022 breakdown: Teams, schedule, and format
The Overwatch League is waving goodbye to fun in the sun with the season’s third tournament, the Summer Showdown. While East Region teams are still stuck playing online, West Region teams will be traveling to the Great North for this year’s second LAN event, held in Toronto, Canada. With a few familiar faces missing from the bracket, the tournament is wide open for all the teams heading across the border.
dotesports.com
Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen
Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
