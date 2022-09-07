Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Overwatch League Summer Showdown 2022 breakdown: Teams, schedule, and format
The Overwatch League is waving goodbye to fun in the sun with the season’s third tournament, the Summer Showdown. While East Region teams are still stuck playing online, West Region teams will be traveling to the Great North for this year’s second LAN event, held in Toronto, Canada. With a few familiar faces missing from the bracket, the tournament is wide open for all the teams heading across the border.
dotesports.com
Riot could make possible exception to longstanding regional restriction rule for LEC teams at Worlds 2022
One of the oldest rules in the history of the League of Legends World Championship could be overlooked this season. Traditionally, no group of teams in the Worlds group stage can feature two squads from the same region. But since four teams from Europe’s LEC will be present at the tournament, with two of them participating in the Worlds play-in stage, Riot is making an exception for the league’s lowest two seeds.
dotesports.com
Vancouver Titans, Washington Justice eliminated from Overwatch League Summer Showdown
The Overwatch League’s current tournament may be called the Summer Showdown, but fans have been seeing nothing but ice cold eliminations in the Great North. Day one was all about seeding and advancing brackets, while today’s games sent a few teams packing from the event, held live in Toronto, Canada.
The body of an elite Viking warrior in an ancient grave turned out to be that of a woman
Sketch of the grave of the Birka Viking WarriorCredit: Hjalmar Stolpe. In 1878, a Viking grave in Birka, Sweden was excavated. The 10th-century chamber grave held the remains of what was thought to be a male warrior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
dotesports.com
How to get Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3
One of the most fun parts of Splatoon is picking your weapon. There are tons of tools to choose from, each of which comes with its own sub-weapon and ultimate ability. While some look like traditional first-person shooter guns, there are a few that are more weird, like the paint roller-like Splat Roller and the bucket-shaped Slosher. The large variety in weapons is due to the game’s focus on covering terrain with paint rather than destroying enemy players.
dotesports.com
Who is Agent 3 in Splatoon 3?
There are many characters, both new and old, who show up in Splatoon 3. Now the game has its own story mode, there are plenty of individuals you’ll meet and need to remember as you head through the game. Some of these characters are Agents of the Squidbreak Splatoon.
dotesports.com
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17
Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
dotesports.com
New Overwatch 2 hero Kiriko leaked
Overwatch 2 will release on Oct. 4 with fresh heroes, balancing changes, and general gameplay changes. Since we’ve already seen the reveal of Sojourn in 2019 and Junker Queen earlier this year, we’ve been craving more Overwatch content that would quench our thirst until the global launch in October.
dotesports.com
The best Darius skins in League of Legends
Darius is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. He’s been a favorite among solo queue top laners since he was released over 10 years ago. The Hand of Noxus is easy to learn and has a ton of viability into many opposing matchups. With that...
dotesports.com
All Archon Hunt rewards in Warframe
The Veilbreaker update for Warframe is finally live for players around the world. In this massive update, you’ll be able to participate in various new missions including the brand new Archon Hunt. This activity will see you and up to three additional players face off against veiled opponents in three missions of increasing difficulty.
dotesports.com
Worlds 2022 Azir skin released for testing on League’s PBE
A League of Legends champion that has dominated the mid lane meta for years, becoming even more popular with recent changes to durability, is this year’s recipient of a skin commemorating the World Championship. An update to the PBE has revealed that Azir will be receiving a Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s TI11 prize pool breaks $10 million, now heavily behind world record pace
Valve has reached its next milestone for The International 2022, with the prize pool hitting $10 million on the back of continuous battle pass sales—but that hasn’t stopped it from lagging behind several of Dota 2’s previous records. Since launching on Sept. 1, the TI11 battle pass...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Can non-Targaryens be Dragonriders?
Can non-Targaryens be Dragonriders? Set 120 years before the fall of their mighty dynasty, House of the Dragon sees the Targaryen family at the height of their power. The family’s rule over the Seven Kingdoms is indisputable, and despite some internal politics, the Targaryen’s grip on the Iron Throne seems assured.
Red Dead Redemption's epic trip to Mexico is still a masterpiece in sandbox storytelling
I replayed Red Dead Redemption, and was blown away by my favourite journey all over again. I'm back playing the original Red Dead Redemption and have just been called "feck ugly" by a whisky-nosed Irishman. By this point, my rugged friend has been unreliable at best in his bid to help me battle some of the Old West's most formidable foes – but as I watch him mount his steed and disappear over the crest of a grassy hill on the outskirts of Nuevo Paraiso, I can't help feeling a wee bit sad. I will never see this man again. And so, when the plucky guitar chords and soft spoken lyrics of indie folk singer Jose Gonzalez's 'Far Away' kick into gear, my teary eyes empty faster than a thirsty horse's water trough.
dotesports.com
How to play TFT 7.5 Darkflight: Synergies, champions, and items
Riot Games replaced Legend in Teamfight Tactics with a new and upgraded vertical trait called Darkflight that features an evolved Dragon Tyrant version of Swain. Swain was a dominant and sometimes problematic Set Seven champion. Set 7.5 has Swain evolving into a full fledge dragon, earning the name of Dragon Tyrant. The design team even gave Swain Dragon Tyrant his own trait called Darkflight, featuring a mashup of older and new TFT mechanics. Both Darkflight and Lagoon are the two premier vertical traits of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.
dotesports.com
WoW Dragonflight beta dev notes
World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion Dragonflight is one of the most anticipated WoW expansions in the past several years after the blunders like Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands. After months of testing in alpha, Dragonflight transitioned to beta last week. Since we can finally fully experience Dragonflight, we have...
The Battlefield Narrative Campaign Will Be Developed By Ridgeline Games
According to a press statement from Electronic Arts, a brand-new firm called Ridgeline Games, directed by co-creator of the Halo franchise Marcus Lehto, has been founded with the goal of making a new story campaign centered in the Battlefield universe. The franchise’s longtime creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been...
NME
Long-time ‘Battlefield’ creative director Lars Gustavsson leaves Dice
Battlefield creative director Lars Gustavsson is leaving EA Dice to seek a “new adventure,” parting ways with the studio he’s been with for over 20 years. In a blog post published yesterday (September 8), EA confirmed Gustavsson’s departure. “Creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been with...
Polygon
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
