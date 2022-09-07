ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute man accused of his mother's murder

 2 days ago

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man recently arrested for allegedly battering his mother, is now charged with her murder.

Steven G. Stevenson, 55, was arrested Aug.19 and booked into the Vigo County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.  Wednesday, felony murder and aggravated battery were added to the charges he now faces.

According to the probable cause affidavit , filed by Detective Sgt. John Newman, of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office,  the investigation began when emergency crews were dispatched to the northside residence on Sandalwood Avenue. The victim had been transported to a local emergency room prior to officers' arrival.

Stevenson allegedly had pushed his mother down, according to his father at the scene. The suspect was allegedly drunk at the time and was still present at the home. He reportedly told police his mother "came at me" and "hit me." He was taken into custody a short time later.

At the hospital, the victim, Etta Stevenson, reportedly confirmed what her husband had told police earlier, that her son had pushed her down during an argument.

Her condition quickly deteriorated and she was in a great deal of pain, according to the court documents.

She suffered a head injury. In fact, medical staff said she had a goose egg -sized bump on the back of her head. It was later discovered she also was suffering from a spinal fracture. She was transported to an Indianapolis hospital Aug. 31, before ultimately being transferred back to Terre Haute for hospice care. 

 Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr conducted an autopsy Aug.2. Kohr said the victim's manner of death would be homicide and the cause would be complications from the fracture.

Comments / 0

