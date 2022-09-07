WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Parks and Gardens is holding two “BioBlitz” events to celebrate pollinators and their role in ecosystems across the globe. “These BioBlitz events will help us understand how we can all better protect pollinators and other important wildlife in our community, and they will engage more citizens in this effort. We also want people to explore parks they haven’t been to before and we hope this fun and interactive program will allow them to do that,” said NHC Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth in the announcement.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO