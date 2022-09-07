Read full article on original website
Debbi Mellor
2d ago
Amazing !! Open for 5+ years ,& not a single 12 oz can of beer sold ??!!?? Things that make you go …HUMMmmmm, well now ??
WECT
Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades at Founders Park
Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without...
WECT
9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina
The Wilmington Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ceremony is open to the public in-person or online via the WFD Facebook. It will be held at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial near WFD Station 2 at Empie Park. Wilmington Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Joe Conway will give the keynote address at the event.
WECT
Historic Wilmington Foundation holding Impact of Preservation Speech Contest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Historic Wilmington Foundation is hosting its 4th Annual Impact of Preservation Speech Contest as part of the HWF’s 2022 Preservation Weekend on Oct. 6-9. The contest is open to students enrolled in a New Hanover, Brunswick, or Pender County school as a junior or senior for the 2022-2023 school year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
WECT
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is coping well with the shortage of nurses plaguing the nation. On February 1, 2021, New Hanover County closed on its sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. In...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WECT
Updated COVID booster available in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bivalent COVID booster is now available from Pender County Health Department. The booster offers another layer of protection that previous boosters did not and is recommended for adults, even if you’ve had all four COVID vaccine shots. People can receive this booster two...
WECT
Upcoming “BioBlitz” events to celebrate local pollinators
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Parks and Gardens is holding two “BioBlitz” events to celebrate pollinators and their role in ecosystems across the globe. “These BioBlitz events will help us understand how we can all better protect pollinators and other important wildlife in our community, and they will engage more citizens in this effort. We also want people to explore parks they haven’t been to before and we hope this fun and interactive program will allow them to do that,” said NHC Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth in the announcement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$25 million dollar investment bringing over 200 high-paying jobs to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in town today announcing Live Oak Bank’s investment of $25 million dollars to expand its campus and bring more than 200 jobs to Wilmington. The money is coming thanks to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to...
Manufacturing company holding public information sessions
The Chemours Company is planning two public information sessions about its plans for expanding manufacturing capabilities at its Fayetteville Works location.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WECT
Get Fit with 6: paws4people brings Tony, discusses mission
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paws4people brought Tony, a 4.5-month-old puppy in training, into the studio to discuss the nonprofit’s mission. WECT’s Get Fit with 6 race, scheduled to occur on Sept. 10, will benefit paws4people. A local organization, paws4people serves throughout the country by providing assistance dogs to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manufacturing job fair hosted at NC Works in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Manufacturers from Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counties came together in Wilmington to host a career fair. Tuesday was day one of what will be a two-day career fair at NC Works Career Center on 17th street. More than thirty companies that make up the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
WECT
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
