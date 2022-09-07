ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 4

Debbi Mellor
2d ago

Amazing !! Open for 5+ years ,& not a single 12 oz can of beer sold ??!!?? Things that make you go …HUMMmmmm, well now ??

Reply
3
 

WECT

9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

The Wilmington Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ceremony is open to the public in-person or online via the WFD Facebook. It will be held at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial near WFD Station 2 at Empie Park. Wilmington Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Joe Conway will give the keynote address at the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Historic Wilmington Foundation holding Impact of Preservation Speech Contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Historic Wilmington Foundation is hosting its 4th Annual Impact of Preservation Speech Contest as part of the HWF’s 2022 Preservation Weekend on Oct. 6-9. The contest is open to students enrolled in a New Hanover, Brunswick, or Pender County school as a junior or senior for the 2022-2023 school year.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Wilmington, NC
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Updated COVID booster available in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bivalent COVID booster is now available from Pender County Health Department. The booster offers another layer of protection that previous boosters did not and is recommended for adults, even if you’ve had all four COVID vaccine shots. People can receive this booster two...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Upcoming “BioBlitz” events to celebrate local pollinators

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Parks and Gardens is holding two “BioBlitz” events to celebrate pollinators and their role in ecosystems across the globe. “These BioBlitz events will help us understand how we can all better protect pollinators and other important wildlife in our community, and they will engage more citizens in this effort. We also want people to explore parks they haven’t been to before and we hope this fun and interactive program will allow them to do that,” said NHC Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth in the announcement.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Get Fit with 6: paws4people brings Tony, discusses mission

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paws4people brought Tony, a 4.5-month-old puppy in training, into the studio to discuss the nonprofit’s mission. WECT’s Get Fit with 6 race, scheduled to occur on Sept. 10, will benefit paws4people. A local organization, paws4people serves throughout the country by providing assistance dogs to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Manufacturing job fair hosted at NC Works in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Manufacturers from Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counties came together in Wilmington to host a career fair. Tuesday was day one of what will be a two-day career fair at NC Works Career Center on 17th street. More than thirty companies that make up the...
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WECT

TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

