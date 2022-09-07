ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities

(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'

The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Louis American

Megan Green brings chance to keep city moving forward

As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Grandview receives funding for Blue Ridge Boulevard

Grandview will receive $4.6 million in federal funding to expand Blue Ridge Boulevard. from Grandview Road to Prospect, or the city limits. The funding was announced by U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver during a special August 24 meeting at Grandview’s City Hall. The funding will be used to expand...
GRANDVIEW, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44

VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
VALLEY PARK, MO
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

