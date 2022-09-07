Read full article on original website
Only a shell remains of Midtown's Katz Drug Store. Here's where the luxury apartment project stands
The historic Katz Drug Store building standing on the corner of Westport Road and Main Street in midtown Kansas City is getting a major face lift. The roof has been removed, exposing the steel frame of the building, the back wall has been torn out and wired fences surround the block.
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
ST. LOUIS — What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized Victorian home was available? Well, you may want to check out Lafayette Reserve. A local developer says they are building the city’s most expensive new subdivision in a century. Jeff Winzerling’s company, Universatile Development,...
ST. LOUIS — Developers behind a $325 million mixed-use development along the Mississippi River in North County said it will succeed because of their experience and its location near a new Saint Louis Zoo campus. The project, called Lighthouse Point, would be constructed on 67 acres at 11000 Riverview...
Roeland Park will sell the former city pool site near 48th Street and Roe Avenue to EPC Real Estate Group for roughly $3.45 million.
A viewer video appeared to show a St. Louis garbage truck mixing trash & recycling. City leaders said it’s not what it seems.
(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
Artist Steve Snell spent this summer paddling the Missouri River, the longest in the United States. Beginning in June, he took 88 days to paddle 2,341 miles — from the headwaters in Three Forks, Montana, to Saint Louis, Missouri, where it merges with the Mississippi River. Along the river’s...
At one time in the early 20th century, Kansas City was home to the Wettest Block in the World, setting the record for most saloons in a city block, down near State Line Road in the West Bottoms. The first breweries in the Kansas City region cropped up in the...
ST. PETERS (KMOV) - The City of St. Peters is asking the state and federal governments to take action six weeks after catastrophic flooding caused millions of dollars in damage. The resolution is being introduced at Thursday’s board of aldermen meeting and states after the interstate flooded both in 2015...
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- In one year, significant progress has been made at 2000 Vine. On the windows, Vine Street Brewing Co. is making its mark. Kansas City’s first Black-owned brewery planned to open earlier this year, but additional work is being done. “As a historic building, we...
Following the sixth pedestrian death in six weeks in St. Louis City, many wonder how to make city streets safer for pedestrians and bikers. Kea Wilson of Streetsblog USA joins to talk about what St. Louis’ problems is.
Grandview will receive $4.6 million in federal funding to expand Blue Ridge Boulevard. from Grandview Road to Prospect, or the city limits. The funding was announced by U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver during a special August 24 meeting at Grandview’s City Hall. The funding will be used to expand...
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
ST. LOUIS – One of the worst roads in the county is about to get a $5.4M overhaul. Airport Road, in the heart of Berkeley, will be rebuilt, to improve safety and attract more businesses to the area. The project will remove and replace 1.7 miles of Airport Road...
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
