ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Teen arrested in shooting death at Coachella party

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021Q6c_0hlvSkQq00

A juvenile suspected in a Coachella party shooting where a man died and a woman was injured was in custody today, officials said.

Deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Baeza said arriving deputies heard gunshots and saw people running away from the location. They located two injured people who were both taken to a hospital, where 18-year-old Isaiah Swan of La Quinta was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman remained at the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators served search warrants Tuesday and Wednesday and identified a 17-year-old male from Cathedral City as the suspect, Baeza said. He was booked into juvenile hall.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact Investigator Cline at 951-529-9394 or Investigator Glasper at 760-863-8990.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Teen arrested in shooting death at Coachella party appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities investigating death of child in Coachella

Authorities today investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a child who was The post Authorities investigating death of child in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
foxla.com

California man with extensive criminal history released early; Arrested on new murder charge

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man with an extensive criminal history who was released early from prison has been arrested on a new murder charge. Byron Floyd, 58, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of Fredrick Williams, 43, in San Bernardino. Officers found Floyd to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino Police Department where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle

Three teens were arrested today in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. An 18-year-old from Riverside, an 18-year-old from Indio, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told City News Service. Soto said The post Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Cathedral City, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
La Quinta, CA
Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage

A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in Riverside County Jail while awaiting retrial for murder of Palm Springs man

A suspected murderer in a high-profile Palm Springs case has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday.  Kaushal Niroula According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive.  Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for The post Man killed in Riverside County Jail while awaiting retrial for murder of Palm Springs man appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#News Channel#Violent Crime
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity

Students at Dr. Carreon Jr. Academy resumed classes Thursday morning after a lockdown due to nearby police activity at the start of the school day.  Three people in a Toyota Camry struck a wall and then jumped out of the vehicle at Avenue 48 and Arabia Street at 7:48 a.m., according to police spokesman Ben The post Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder today.    Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging The post Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs

E Ramon Road has been shut down at Calle Amigos in Palm Springs due to a crash, police announced Friday night. The road closure was announced at 8:45 p.m. There were no details on the crash at this time. Avoid the area as police have blocked off the road. There is no word on how The post Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail

A convicted murderer in a high profile Palm Springs murder has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday.  According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive.  Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for paramedics The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fontana Herald News

Three men are arrested after guns are found in their vehicle following a crash

Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department. Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man arrested in Hit and Run investigation

An investigation into a hit and run in July that resulted in two victims being airlifted to the hospital has led to an arrest of the suspected driver, according to a press release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff. Yucca Valley resident David Alderson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for suspected felony hit and run. The detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 58800 block of Yucca Trail, where Alderson was taken into custody without incident. During the search of the property, detectives recovered the 2005 Red Ford Mustang identified as the suspect vehicle in the hit and run collision.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two found dead in Beaumont home, person of interest arrested

Police announced the investigation of two deaths at a Beaumont home Thursday and said a person of interest had been taken into custody.  Officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of Creekside Lane Wednesday evening at 6:21 p.m. for a welfare check, according to a statement from the Beaumont Police Department.  The The post Two found dead in Beaumont home, person of interest arrested appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Male Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center

An investigation was underway Thursday into the death of an inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Deputies responded to a cell in the detention center at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive inmate, according to Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Varisco-Flores...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail

(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for being an unlicensed operator.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Charges Filed Against Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession

A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. Sean Hatley, 44, was charged with being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy