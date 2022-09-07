Teen arrested in shooting death at Coachella party

A juvenile suspected in a Coachella party shooting where a man died and a woman was injured was in custody today, officials said.

Deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Baeza said arriving deputies heard gunshots and saw people running away from the location. They located two injured people who were both taken to a hospital, where 18-year-old Isaiah Swan of La Quinta was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman remained at the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators served search warrants Tuesday and Wednesday and identified a 17-year-old male from Cathedral City as the suspect, Baeza said. He was booked into juvenile hall.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact Investigator Cline at 951-529-9394 or Investigator Glasper at 760-863-8990.

