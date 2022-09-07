ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Pedestrian-Involved Crash Reported In Quincy (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Traffic was being diverted between Harvard Street and Safford Street in Quincy because of a pedestrian crash, Quincy Police said on Twitter .

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Tweet. The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be conscious. Police did not specify on their injuries.

The road was reopened about two hours later, according to a separate Tweet from police. No other information was released.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Serious Car Accident Reported On I-495 In Boxborough

A serious car accident was reported on I-495 North in Boxborough just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Boxborough Fire said on Twitter. The accident caused the entire highway to be closed, Boxborough fire said. A medical helicopter was en route as well. This is developing story so check...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Daily Voice

Truck Fire Causing Traffic Problems In Wellesley

Wellesley police have closed Washington Street after a cleaning truck caught fire on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. All cars are being detoured to Dover Road, but the extra traffic is causing delays, authorities tweeted. Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene until about 5 p.m. Auth…
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston

91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision

Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating crash involving MBTA bus and car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury involving an MBTA bus and a car. The crash happened at Columbus Avenue and Bragdon Street. The bus’s door and windshield shattered, while the car was towed with serious damage. One of the vehicles may have run a red...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Harvard, MA
City
Quincy, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dept#Harvard Street#Quincy Police
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested

DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
REVERE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Boston

After a summer of crashes, neighbors of Melrose's Lynn Fells Parkway plead for help

Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV NewsMELROSE - A summer of crashes on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose has neighbors pleading with the city for help."For us, it's scary, but for some people, it's fatal," says Kim Giles, a neighbor who had an accident crash through her backyard last year. "We don't want to rush out to fatal car accidents."The incidents began a few years ago; however, neighbors say this summer has been especially difficult. A crash on Sunday took a man's life when he hit a tree. In May, the same tree was struck in another accident."So you hear the hit, and...
MELROSE, MA
CBS Boston

Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVHAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially."I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him."I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
REVERE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24

Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
RANDOLPH, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
357K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy