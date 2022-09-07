Pedestrian-Involved Crash Reported In Quincy (DEVELOPING)

Traffic was being diverted between Harvard Street and Safford Street in Quincy because of a pedestrian crash, Quincy Police said on Twitter .

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Tweet. The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be conscious. Police did not specify on their injuries.

The road was reopened about two hours later, according to a separate Tweet from police. No other information was released.

