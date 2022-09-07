Bubbly Paws Expands to Florida

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full service dog grooming salon, is announcing their latest franchise location in Stuart, Florida, which is just outside of Jupiter. This is now the 4 th franchise location in the works for Bubbly Paws. “We are so excited to bring the Bubbly Paws concept to the Treasure Coast of Florida and our franchise owner couldn’t be a better fit for our concept and brand,” owner and CEO Keith Miller shared. The Stuart, FL Bubbly Paws location is still in the concept phase, but should be opening in early winter.

Bubbly Paws also has franchised locations being developed in Charlotte, NC, Dallas, TX, and Long Island, NY. These locations are in addition to the four corporate owned stores in Minneapolis and one store in Boise, ID.

“For it being the first year of franchising, we couldn’t be happier with the growth we’re seeing. We intentionally created a slow, stable growth plan and we are right on track. By the end of 2022, our goal is to have 5-7 franchised locations open or in the works,” states Miller. “One thing that sets us apart is that we have been around for 11 years but we are new to the franchise space, unlike many of the new brands that have launched during the pandemic. We also believe in providing amazing customer service to not only our guests but also to all of our franchise owners. We’re all one team.”

Bubbly Paws is a one-of-a-kind concept featuring self-service tubs where dog parents can come in, bathe their dog-children, and leave the mess behind. Their bright, ‘bubbly’ feel is modeled after elevated hair salons and, with an array of grooming services, customers have a variety of luxury options to choose from.

Miller and his wife, co-owner Patrycia Miller, opened the first Bubbly Paws location in 2011 after getting fed up with the hair and mess left over after every bath and brushing in their own home with their Bernese Mountain Dog, Roxy. The concept was designed to take the headache out of dog grooming for everyone while retaining the personal touch at bathtime.

