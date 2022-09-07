The most worn fashion designers at Venice Film Festival 2022

Giorgio Armani is the most popular designer of this year’s Venice Film Festival so far, a new study reveals. The study, conducted by luxury watch experts Chrono 24 , analyzed as many looks from more than 200 celebrities from the last six days of the Festival in Venice to discover which designers have been chosen the most for red carpets, press calls, and arrivals.

Giorgio Armani has been the top choice so far among celebrities from all over the world, with a whopping 45 celebrities wearing the designer during the first six days of the festival.

Among the stars who chose the Italian designer is Tessa Thompson , who wore a statement piece by Armani Privé from the autumn/winter 2009 couture show. The outfit comprised a strapless silver dress with a cascading peplum waist and embellishments on each side.

GettyImages Tessa Thompson attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

“Euphoria” on-screen sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow also chose Armani, matching in black gowns. Sweeney wore a dress with a navy satin neckline and a large bow, while Apatow opted for a strapless gown that billowed at the bottom.

GettyImages Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

In addition to the dresses, several Armani suits were spotted, including Adam Driver, Regé-Jean Page, Jaime Llorente , and Italian actor Luca Argentero .

Valentino, the fashion house founded by Italian magnate Valentino Garavani , comes in second with 17 looks throughout the festival. During recent shows, Valentino highlighted the recurring theme of “Valentino pink,” a counterpart of the infamous “Valentino red”; however, the Festival has also shown a different side of the designer.

During the inaugural day, Julianne Moore wore a sheer, heavily sequined ensemble, including a black bodysuit and sweeping cape, with sparkling embellishments to the red carpet of “White Noise,” while Emma Chamberlain chose a red vintage dress from Valentino’s 2007 archives.

GettyImages

The fourth day saw Sigourney Weaver shine in a “Valentino red” pantsuit on the red carpet of “Master Garden.” At the same time, Italian singer Elodie debuted on the Festival’s red carpet on the fifth day, wearing a black bodycon dress.

Third is yet another Italian designer, Alberta Ferretti , with 14 celebrities choosing her dresses. Among these stars is Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio , who wore a flowy pink gown that featured a structured bodice with floral detailing and a matching cape, and the Festival’s “godmother” Rocío Muñoz Morales , who chose an equally flowy red dress for her appearance on the third day’s red carpet.

GettyImages Brazilian top model Alessandra Ambrosio at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Opening ceremony, White Noise Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), August 31st, 2022

Further down the list, Gucci is fourth with 12 looks, while Miu Miu closes the top five, dressing eight stars.

“The most interesting thing about the data is probably the large difference between Armani’s numbers and the rest. So far, this year’s Venice Film Festival seems to be ruled by the Italian designer, as 45 celebrities opted for a gown or a suit that bears his name,” a spokesperson for Chrono 24 said.

“This, together with the different ages and backgrounds of the stars who wore them, is a statement to an all-time classic style which seems ageless and knows no boundaries.”

