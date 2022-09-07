ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The most worn fashion designers at Venice Film Festival 2022

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyvwY_0hlvSXuH00

Giorgio Armani is the most popular designer of this year’s Venice Film Festival so far, a new study reveals. The study, conducted by luxury watch experts Chrono 24 , analyzed as many looks from more than 200 celebrities from the last six days of the Festival in Venice to discover which designers have been chosen the most for red carpets, press calls, and arrivals.

Giorgio Armani has been the top choice so far among celebrities from all over the world, with a whopping 45 celebrities wearing the designer during the first six days of the festival.

Among the stars who chose the Italian designer is Tessa Thompson , who wore a statement piece by Armani Privé from the autumn/winter 2009 couture show. The outfit comprised a strapless silver dress with a cascading peplum waist and embellishments on each side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9q4z_0hlvSXuH00 GettyImages
Tessa Thompson attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

“Euphoria” on-screen sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow also chose Armani, matching in black gowns. Sweeney wore a dress with a navy satin neckline and a large bow, while Apatow opted for a strapless gown that billowed at the bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUbFY_0hlvSXuH00 GettyImages
Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

In addition to the dresses, several Armani suits were spotted, including Adam Driver, Regé-Jean Page, Jaime Llorente , and Italian actor Luca Argentero .

Valentino, the fashion house founded by Italian magnate Valentino Garavani , comes in second with 17 looks throughout the festival. During recent shows, Valentino highlighted the recurring theme of “Valentino pink,” a counterpart of the infamous “Valentino red”; however, the Festival has also shown a different side of the designer.

During the inaugural day, Julianne Moore wore a sheer, heavily sequined ensemble, including a black bodysuit and sweeping cape, with sparkling embellishments to the red carpet of “White Noise,” while Emma Chamberlain chose a red vintage dress from Valentino’s 2007 archives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPpFc_0hlvSXuH00 GettyImages

The fourth day saw Sigourney Weaver shine in a “Valentino red” pantsuit on the red carpet of “Master Garden.” At the same time, Italian singer Elodie debuted on the Festival’s red carpet on the fifth day, wearing a black bodycon dress.

Third is yet another Italian designer, Alberta Ferretti , with 14 celebrities choosing her dresses. Among these stars is Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio , who wore a flowy pink gown that featured a structured bodice with floral detailing and a matching cape, and the Festival’s “godmother” Rocío Muñoz Morales , who chose an equally flowy red dress for her appearance on the third day’s red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnUUx_0hlvSXuH00 GettyImages
Brazilian top model Alessandra Ambrosio at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Opening ceremony, White Noise Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), August 31st, 2022

Further down the list, Gucci is fourth with 12 looks, while Miu Miu closes the top five, dressing eight stars.

“The most interesting thing about the data is probably the large difference between Armani’s numbers and the rest. So far, this year’s Venice Film Festival seems to be ruled by the Italian designer, as 45 celebrities opted for a gown or a suit that bears his name,” a spokesperson for Chrono 24 said.

RELATED:

Chris Pine’s rep says Harry Styles did not spit on him at the Venice International Film Festival

Georgina Rodríguez’s Venice Film Festival looks prove diamonds are a girl’s best friend

The Best Fashion Looks at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

“This, together with the different ages and backgrounds of the stars who wore them, is a statement to an all-time classic style which seems ageless and knows no boundaries.”

The study was conducted by Chrono 24, the leading marketplace for luxury watches since 2003, providing easy, safe, and reliable market access to all watch enthusiasts worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Alessandra Ambrosio
Person
Alberta Ferretti
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Fashion Design#Italian Fashion#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The White Noise
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls

Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment  — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
NEWARK, NJ
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy