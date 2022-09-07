Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Three-star 2024 small forward Drake Powell commits to the Tar Heels
UNC basketball has had quite a bit of bad recruiting luck as of late, but it appears that their bad luck has some to an end. Today three-star 2024 small forward Drake Powell announced that he will play for the Tar Heels for his college career. Powell is a 6’5,...
Top-75 guard Laci Steele set for official visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- For years, Laci Steele has been one of the most highly-coveted prospects in the country in the 2023 class. This weekend, the Edmond (OK) four-star guard will take an official visit to NC State as she enters the homestretch of her recruitment. The No. 56 player in...
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Pedestrian Death, UNC Football Arrest
In today’s news: a pedestrian in the road is struck and killed in Chapel Hill, and a UNC football player faces charges in a complicated case.
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer already reaching feats Coach K did not
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is reaching feats his predecessor did not. Greetings Duke basketball fans, allow me to introduce myself. My name is POC. Paul O’Connor for long. Former college basketball coach and life long Coach K advocate. I’ll be covering all things Duke over the course...
Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
KUTV
BYU fan banned from games reinstated after investigation, according to university
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A fan who was prohibited from attending any BYU athletic events after being accused of using a racial slur at a women's volleyball game has been reinstated, according to a statement from Brigham Young University. BYU Athletics stated that an extensive investigation found no evidence...
triangletribune.com
Charlotte put on quite a show for NC’s HBCUs
I don’t like mayonnaise. Never have. But after last weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic, I’m going to have to buy a jar as a reminder of how spectacular the city of Charlotte hosted the Classic from start to finish. North Carolina Central fans have done nothing but...
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
carolinablitz.com
What’s Next for Central & A&T after the Aggie-Eagle Classic?
For the first time since 2016, The Eagles from North Carolina Central University defeated the Aggies of North Carolina A&T 28-13. The Eagles were efficient when they needed to be and capitalized on mistakes from A&T. Central won despite A&T out gaining the Eagles 357-269. So, what was the difference in the game? Here are 3 reasons why Central won and A&T lost.
High Point University
HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
Faith was found dead in her Chapel Hill apartment on Sept. 7, 2012. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head. Now, we look at the tragedy 10 years later.
WRAL
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
unc.edu
A Chapel Hill staple celebrates 100 years
For a century, the Carolina Coffee Shop has been a Chapel Hill staple for generations of Tar Heels and town residents, and after 100 years of continuous service, the institution is looking toward the future with UNC-Chapel Hill alumni at the helm. “Carolina Coffee Shop has been a gathering place...
Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings...
