Durham, NC

247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
triangletribune.com

Charlotte put on quite a show for NC’s HBCUs

I don’t like mayonnaise. Never have. But after last weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic, I’m going to have to buy a jar as a reminder of how spectacular the city of Charlotte hosted the Classic from start to finish. North Carolina Central fans have done nothing but...
RALEIGH, NC
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
carolinablitz.com

What’s Next for Central & A&T after the Aggie-Eagle Classic?

For the first time since 2016, The Eagles from North Carolina Central University defeated the Aggies of North Carolina A&T 28-13. The Eagles were efficient when they needed to be and capitalized on mistakes from A&T. Central won despite A&T out gaining the Eagles 357-269. So, what was the difference in the game? Here are 3 reasons why Central won and A&T lost.
DURHAM, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL

North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
RALEIGH, NC
unc.edu

A Chapel Hill staple celebrates 100 years

For a century, the Carolina Coffee Shop has been a Chapel Hill staple for generations of Tar Heels and town residents, and after 100 years of continuous service, the institution is looking toward the future with UNC-Chapel Hill alumni at the helm. “Carolina Coffee Shop has been a gathering place...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
CARY, NC

