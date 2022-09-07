ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ado’s ‘New Genesis’ Returns to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER Bows at No. 3

By Billboard Japan
 2 days ago

Ado ’s “New Genesis” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 , dated Sept. 7, scoring its third week atop the Japan song chart.

Two powerful contenders rivaled Ado on this week’s chart: Nogizaka46 ’s “Suki Toiunowa Rock Daze!” and TOMORROW X TOGETHER ’s “Good Boy Gone Bad.” These two tracks were expected to excel in the physical metrics of the chart’s methodology, so the focus was on whether Ado’s “New Genesis” could maintain the momentum of the previous week in the digital realm, namely downloads, streaming, and video views.

On the chart tallying the week from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, “New Genesis” logged its sixth week at No. 1 for downloads (down slightly from 19,647 to 17,373 units), fourth week at No. 1 for streaming (from 17,577,221 to 15,876,663 streams), and is at No. 2 for video (from 3,563,571 to 3,025,521 views) this week.

The track also knocked Yuuri ’s long-running hit “Dryflower” from the top of the karaoke list where it reigned for about year and a half since the chart dated Feb. 10, 2021.

Nogizaka46’s “Suki Toiunowa Rock Daze!” sold 720,302 CDs in its first week, while

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “Good Boy Gone Bad” launched with 501,323 copies sold. The former rises 47-2 on the Japan Hot 100 and the latter debuts at No. 3. Both songs rivaled last week’s No. 1 song, INI’s “Password,” in terms of physical points, but couldn’t add enough digital points to prevent Ado from rising again to the top of the tally.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, here .

Related
Billboard

All Seven Members of BTS Have Now Scored Solo Hits on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart

On Billboard’s latest Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 10), powered by Twitter, BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” scores a third week at No. 1 after its second full week of release. “Pink Venom” became the first track to debut at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs two weeks earlier, ahead of its official Aug. 19 release. It concurrently spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. It also debuts at No. 36 on the Pop Airplay chart, marking BLACKPINK’s second entry on the survey, after “Ice Cream,” with Selena Gomez, hit...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

TWICE Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the First Time Thanks to ‘Between 1&2’ Debut

TWICE re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new release Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album. The EP soars in at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks the South Korean group’s third Billboard 200 top 10, and matches its best rank, after Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album...
MUSIC
Billboard

Stray Kids Have Become Global Stars By Giving ‘Strength to People Who Really Need It’

Subscribe to Billboard Pro for a glossary of all the Stray Kids fan lingo you need to know, a timeline of the group’s rise, a guide to the band’s best merch, and a chart of the band’s top U.S. streaming hits, with commentary by Bang Chan.   Stray Kids’ Felix gazes out into an arena crowd — a strand of jet-black hair bouncing on his forehead — and turns his palms upward. “The new generation is here.”  For hours, the K-pop eight-piece had incited shrieks during a breathless performance at the Prudential Center on June 29, the second night of two back-to-back sold-out shows at the Newark, N.J., arena....
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Watch Chanmina’s Star-Studded ‘TOKYO 4AM’ Music Video

Japan-based rapper Chanmina dropped the digital version of her latest track “TOKYO 4AM” along with the accompanying star-studded music video. The song is currently being featured as the theme of a Paravi-original drama series called -50kg no Cinderella. The 23-year-old rapper performed the song live for the first time at Summer Sonic 2022 music festival that took place on the weekend of Aug. 20 and 21, delivering lines expressing a wavering heart in love over a pop-rock track in front of a packed live audience. The vibrant, sweet music video features many fellow artists, actors and models including Taka of ONE OK ROCK, rappers SKY-HI and Awich, singer Thelma Aoyama, Hiro of MY FIRST STORY, and model Michopa aka Miyuu Ikeda, along with Chanmina’s fan club members (ROYAL FAMILY). The visuals were helmed by Takuro Okubo, who also directed the videos accompanying Chanmina’s “Never Grow Up” and “Harenchi.” More from BillboardAdo's 'New Genesis' Returns to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER Bows at No. 3INI's 'Password' Rises to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' Breaks Into Top 10Billboard China Announces Partnership With Tencent Music Entertainment Group
MUSIC
Billboard

Chartbreaker: How Nicky Youre’s Breakthrough Hit Went Through the ‘Roof’

The first time rising alt-pop singer-songwriter Nicky Youre heard his breakout single “Sunroof” in public, he was walking into a Panda Express. “I heard the last 15 seconds,” he recalls. “I was thinking about talking to the Panda people and going, ‘That was my song you just heard!’” It wouldn’t be the last time. Since its release last Thanksgiving, the breezy pop-rock hit has grown from TikTok favorite to streaming sensation to one of the year’s most unavoidable radio hits — topping Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for two weeks so far. It also crossed over to a No. 5 peak thus...
MUSIC
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Plan B’s Maldy Arrives With Karol G Collab ‘Gatubela’

Maldy scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10), as Karol G and the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s “Gatúbela” launches at No. 37. The single, released Aug. 25 on Universal Music Latino, debuts with 11.4 million U.S. streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 2,000 downloads sold in its first full tracking week (Aug. 26-Sept. 1), according to Luminate. “Gatúbela” also opens at No. 4 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, No. 15 on Latin Rhythm Airplay and No. 39 on Latin Airplay. Maldy (real name: Edwin Vega) has been a steady hitmaker on Billboard‘s charts since the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
MUSIC
Billboard

Celebrating Marciano Cantero With 7 Essential Los Enanitos Verdes Tracks: Editor’s Picks

Rock en español has lost a legend. Marciano Cantero (real name Horacio Eduardo Cantero Hernández) — who led Los Enanitos Verdes as their frontman since 1979 when the band formed in Argentina — died on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 62 years old, leaving a remarkable legacy as a Latin rock pioneer and a vast catalog of songs that will live on forever. Most will remember him for the anthemic heartbreak track “Lamento Boliviano,” a radio hit that played in households across Latin America from Argentina to Mexico. After being released in 1994, the song became an instant earworm (and a karaoke go-to)...
MUSIC
Billboard

Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana.  Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. On Thursday (Sept. 8), Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter joined the lineup of performers in NYC. Uncle Waffles joined the performers roster in Accra, Ghana. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Watch YOASOBI Perform ‘Sukida’ at Rock in Japan Festival 2022

J-pop duo YOASOBI shared a new live performance video of its latest single called “Sukida,” set to be featured in a commercial for Ichikami hair care products. The track originated from a collaborative project between the breakout pair and four Naoki Prize-winning female authors who wrote stories based on the theme of “a story to read when you do [something] for the first time.” “Sukida” was inspired by the story “Hikari no tane” (“Seed of Light”) by Eto Mori, included in the collection Hajimete no (“…for the first time”). The tale comes with a subtitle that means “the Story to Read...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

BLACKPINK Becomes First Artist to Surpass 80 Million Subscribers on YouTube

How you like that, BLINKs? BLACKPINK has officially hit 80 million subscribers on YouTube, the video streaming platform announced on Thursday (Sept. 8). They are the first artist to ever to reach that milestone. The new feat arrives after the K-pop group — which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé — hit 75 million subscribers just weeks ago on June 28. The quartet first earned the title of most subscribed artist September 2021, when BLACKPINK overtook Justin Bieber after surpassing the 65.5 million subscriber mark on the platform. BTS comes in as the second most subscribed artist with 70.6 subscribers;...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

I Prevail Reflect on the Pandemic, ‘Trauma’ and New LP ‘True Power’

A precocious toddler is stiff competition — even for the heaviest band in the room. And so it is that the five members of I Prevail, the Grammy Award-nominated outfit that released its third album, True Power, Aug. 19, are momentarily upstaged at their own release party by guitarist/co-founder Steve Menoian’s 18-month-old son, Ronan, bouncing around in front of family members, friends, media and Fearless Records staffers at the Tigers Club in the Comerica Park baseball stadium. “Nobody’s listening to me now; everyone’s just looking at how cute Ronan is,” co-frontman Brian Burkheiser says mid-answer during the evening’s Q&A session. “A cute baby...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Child: Report

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child. According to People magazine the Maroon 5 singer and Victoria’s Secret model are growing their family, which already includes 5-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and four-year-old daughter Gio Grace. According to the magazine, the couple — who married in 2014 — were spotted out to lunch in Santa Barbara on Monday, where Prinsloo reportedly displayed her baby bump in a silk floral dress. At press time a spokesperson for Levine had not returned requests for comment on the report. Levine and Prinsloo have diligently guarded their children’s privacy, with Dusty Rose making her...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Coldplay Announce Live Worldwide Concert Screening From Buenos Aires

Coldplay are bringing their Music of the Spheres World Tour to the big screen. On Thursday (Sept. 8) the band announced a global broadcast of their upcoming gig at Buenos Aires, Argentina’s River Plate stadium to thousands of movie theaters in more than 70 countries on Oct. 28-29 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. For fans who haven’t gotten a chance to see the eye-popping, luminous Spheres show — which has sold more than 5.4 million tickets to date while racking up more than $60 million in concert grosses in July — the two-night-only special will capture the explosive event in all...
MUSIC
Billboard

Pusha T Praises Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s ‘Great Taste in Music’ After They Quote His Lyrics

Grammys are nice, Emmys are good and Oscars, well, who doesn’t want one? But Pusha T got the rarest hip-hop honorific this week when the Ukraine Ministry of Defense shouted out one of his lyrics during a briefing on Russian military losses in the country’s six month assault on the nation. In a tweet on Wednesday (Sept. 7), the Defense ministry quoted Pusha’s line, “I put numbers on the board,” from the 2013 track “Numbers on the Board” off Push’s solo My Name is My Name album. The ministry noted that since the unprovoked assault launched on Feb. 24 (through Sept....
WORLD
Billboard

Eminem Says It Took ‘A Long Time’ For His Brain to Start Working Again After 2007 Overdose

Eminem‘s manager was so worried about his star client’s health after a near-fatal overdose in 2007 that he feared Slim Shady might never be the same again. “It took a long time for my brain to start working again,” Em said to longtime exec Paul Rosenberg on this week’s episode of the Paul Pod podcast on SiriusXM’s Shade45. “You literally were coming off of an overdose, and they had to sort of stabilize you with a few medications. And some of them took you a minute to adjust to — let’s just leave it at that,” recalled Rosenberg. “So, you’re learning...
MUSIC
Billboard

SB19 Is Eyeing the Global-Pop Market & Bringing the Philippines Along: ‘Going International Is Not a Small Thing’

SB19 is the Philippines’ undeniable breakout pop group, but as their latest single and tour put them in a position for greater international attention, the band has a grander vision for themselves and their home country. Filipino boy band SB19 features members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, who mix mainstream sounds with Original Pilipino Music (known as OPM) in the country’s main languages of Tagalog and English. Since the quintet’s start in late 2018, the group have found an unprecedented amount of local attention, online interest and day-to-day exhaustion in pushing the country’s current pop renaissance to international borders. While the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Selena Gomez and Rema Team Up for ‘Calm Down’ Remix Video: Watch

Rema and Selena Gomez released the music video for their new collaboration “Calm Down” on Wednesday (Sept. 7). On the remix, the pair trade verses while wandering and dancing their way through a colorful house. “Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah/ And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you/ Do it once, do it twice/ I push back, you hold me tight/ Get a taste for a night/ Baby show me you can calm down, calm down/ Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now/ Got you so...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

