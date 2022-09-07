ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Fox17

Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Man wanted in Plainfield Twp. mother's death arrested in Mexico

WYOMING, Mich. — The person of interest wanted in connection to the death of a Plainfield Township mother has been taken into custody. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found dead in Wyoming on Aug. 30. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, according to the Wyoming Department of Public...
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Meijer offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting omicron variant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting the omicron variant are now available at Meijer. The Midwestern grocery retailer says it recommends the public to receive the updated formula ahead of the holiday season. We’re told flu shots, among other vaccines, can be administered during the same appointment...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Victim in weekend Grand Rapids shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man killed in a Grand Rapids shooting over the weekend has been identified. Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, died early Sunday morning despite police efforts to revive him, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). We're told the shooting occurred at Le Petit Chateau...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Haven Spine+Pain focuses on individualized treatments to heal your pain

Are you physically, mentally, and emotionally tired because you're suffering from pain? Haven Spine+Pain can help with individualized treatment plans that include a variety of healing techniques. Dr. Marc Korn and Dr. Zachary Nowak discuss the types of treatments they provide, and how they're helping patients get rid of their...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

1 injured in Kentwood shooting, 3 in custody

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a shooting in Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department says the shooting took place near the intersection of 56th Street and Kelekent Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. We’re told one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Those with knowledge related...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Scouts prepare for annual salute, commemorating 21 years since 9/11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scouts across West Michigan are preparing for the annual 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute on Sunday. The event commemorates the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 when 3 high-jacked planes crashed into the Pentagon and Twin Towers, and a 4th was downed by crew and passengers in a field in Pennsylvania; killing 2,996 people.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Robinson Dental brings back Free Dental Day on Sept. 9

Thousands of dentists across the country come together each year to give back to the communities they serve by providing residents with high-quality dental care for free during Free Dental Day. Robinson Dental is one of the locations in West Michigan taking part in this national day where people can...
WAYLAND, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 9

1. A big thank you to McDonald’s customers across West Michigan. We're just learning that this summer's 'hats off to the houses' campaign generated over $56,000 for Ronald McDonald house of West Michigan here in Grand Rapids. The campaign offered McDonald’s customers the chance to purchase a white bucket...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Paws with a Cause gets ready to host Retriever Fever on Sept. 10

Paws With a Cause is hosting a fundraiser, Retriever Fever, so they can continue to raise and train assistance dogs for people who need them. At Retriever Fever, dog owners can meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

IRS grants tax-exempt status to Kzoo Black History Museum

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Black History Museum is now exempt from having to pay income tax. The group championing the museum says they received a correspondence letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last week stating:. “We’re pleased to tell you we determined you’re exempt from federal income...
KALAMAZOO, MI

