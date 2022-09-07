Read full article on original website
Fox17
Fire crews: Prescribed burn spreads out of control in Alamo Twp.
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
Fox17
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
Fox17
Man wanted in Plainfield Twp. mother's death arrested in Mexico
WYOMING, Mich. — The person of interest wanted in connection to the death of a Plainfield Township mother has been taken into custody. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found dead in Wyoming on Aug. 30. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, according to the Wyoming Department of Public...
Fox17
Meijer offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting omicron variant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting the omicron variant are now available at Meijer. The Midwestern grocery retailer says it recommends the public to receive the updated formula ahead of the holiday season. We’re told flu shots, among other vaccines, can be administered during the same appointment...
Fox17
Victim in weekend Grand Rapids shooting identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man killed in a Grand Rapids shooting over the weekend has been identified. Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, died early Sunday morning despite police efforts to revive him, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). We're told the shooting occurred at Le Petit Chateau...
Fox17
Haven Spine+Pain focuses on individualized treatments to heal your pain
Are you physically, mentally, and emotionally tired because you're suffering from pain? Haven Spine+Pain can help with individualized treatment plans that include a variety of healing techniques. Dr. Marc Korn and Dr. Zachary Nowak discuss the types of treatments they provide, and how they're helping patients get rid of their...
Fox17
Killer of Michigan woman missing 33 years identified with genealogy technology
The mystery of who killed a Michigan woman 33 years ago was solved thanks to the help of a new type of genealogy technology. The Norton Shores Police Department said Stacey Lyn Chahorski of Norton Shores, Michigan, was reported missing by her mother in January 1989 after she last spoke to her on the phone on Sept. 15, 1988.
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Fox17
1 injured in Kentwood shooting, 3 in custody
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a shooting in Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department says the shooting took place near the intersection of 56th Street and Kelekent Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. We’re told one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Those with knowledge related...
Fox17
'Rake a Difference' accepting volunteers to help seniors this fall
Grab some friends and yard work gear— it's time to help your neighbors. United Way of Southwest Michigan is accepting volunteers for their Rake a Difference program. Teams and individuals will be paired with a senior in Van Buren, Cass, and Berrien Counties. Raking leaves and clearing debris in...
Fox17
Help Kids Food Basket reach their goal of 200,000 decorated bags by September 30!
Help us reach our goal of 200,000 decorated bags by September, 30!. Add a touch of love to our Sack Suppers this September! Sack Suppers are a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school or distribution site, ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
Fox17
Scouts prepare for annual salute, commemorating 21 years since 9/11
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scouts across West Michigan are preparing for the annual 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute on Sunday. The event commemorates the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 when 3 high-jacked planes crashed into the Pentagon and Twin Towers, and a 4th was downed by crew and passengers in a field in Pennsylvania; killing 2,996 people.
Fox17
Robinson Dental brings back Free Dental Day on Sept. 9
Thousands of dentists across the country come together each year to give back to the communities they serve by providing residents with high-quality dental care for free during Free Dental Day. Robinson Dental is one of the locations in West Michigan taking part in this national day where people can...
Fox17
Music, food, culture and more! The Muskegon Co. Latino Festival is coming up!
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Latino Festival takes over Hackely Park in Muskegon Saturday September 10th. From 2 to 10 p.m., you can enjoy culture, music, food and more brought together by Latinos Working for the Future. The festival is free and for all ages. For more on...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 9
1. A big thank you to McDonald’s customers across West Michigan. We're just learning that this summer's 'hats off to the houses' campaign generated over $56,000 for Ronald McDonald house of West Michigan here in Grand Rapids. The campaign offered McDonald’s customers the chance to purchase a white bucket...
Fox17
Paws with a Cause gets ready to host Retriever Fever on Sept. 10
Paws With a Cause is hosting a fundraiser, Retriever Fever, so they can continue to raise and train assistance dogs for people who need them. At Retriever Fever, dog owners can meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
Fox17
Enjoys the sights, sounds, and smells of Mexican culture at 53rd annual Fiesta Mexicana
The sights and sounds of Mexico will be taking over the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. Mexican Festival will take place on September 9-11. Events will be happening at Calder Plaza on Friday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fox17
IRS grants tax-exempt status to Kzoo Black History Museum
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Black History Museum is now exempt from having to pay income tax. The group championing the museum says they received a correspondence letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last week stating:. “We’re pleased to tell you we determined you’re exempt from federal income...
Fox17
Experience the unexpected colors of fall at Frederik Meijer Gardens' "Chrysanthemums and More!"
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will be filled with a rainbow of color this fall during an upcoming exhibit, Chrysanthemums and More!. An annual celebration of autumn, Chrysanthemums & More! is the largest of its kind in Michigan, featuring expansive chrysanthemum displays, fall foliage, and family-friendly activities. The exhibit...
