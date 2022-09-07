Effective: 2022-09-05 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Fall River; Harding; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Perkins; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty showers and scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Harding, Butte, southwestern Meade, western Custer, northwestern Perkins, Lawrence, western Fall River, southwestern Pennington, southeastern Campbell, Weston and Crook Counties through 600 PM MDT At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers and scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Scranton to 5 miles north of Alva to 10 miles east of Bill. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Newcastle, Lead, Custer, Lemmon, Sundance, Hill City, Edgemont, Buffalo, Dewey, Summerset, Deadwood, Harding, Upton, Moorcroft, Whitewood, Johnson Siding and Newell. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 49. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 144 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

