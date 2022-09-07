Effective: 2022-09-09 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains through Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Snowfall today and tonight is expected to range between 1 and 3 inches between 8500 and 9500 feet. Snow totals above 9500 feet are expected to range between 3 and 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible above 10500 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Now through tonight. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could be slick tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions.

BIG HORN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO