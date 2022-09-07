Read full article on original website
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
‘No, this is going to stay’: Family refuses to remove American flag outside home despite homeowners association’s demand in Alabama
A Huntsville, Ala., family says they were told by their homeowners association to remove their American flag and the U.S. Army flag, along with the pole where the two fly outside their home. WAAY is reporting that Jill and Anthony Hudnell were told by the Homeowners Association of Lake Forest...
northjacksonpress.com
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County
By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday. The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.
North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt
A North Alabama landlord is being told he can't immediately evict his tenant, even after the tenant was arrested for an attempted arson at the rented property. Yazaer Sanders has been in the Madison County jail since Monday, when he was arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline all over himself and his wife during a domestic dispute.
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
Florence kidnapping suspect caught in Walker County
A man is facing kidnapping and several domestic violence charges after a weeks-long search for him that started at a Muscle Shoals business.
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
‘Old Highway 35’ reopens in DeKalb County after more than 3 years
"The entire roadbed slid off the side of Sand Mountain." That's how EMA Director Anthony Clifton described the state of County Road 835 when it first closed in 2019. Now the road has reopened to drivers.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence
An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
Alabama man arrested for breaking into home, raping teen at knifepoint after nearly 6 month search
A Hartselle man was arrested Wednesday morning after a search began for him almost six months ago. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Trenton Turner Reed, 27, of Hartselle, was arrested on a property off Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle. U.S. Marshals, Decatur police and deputies participated in the arrest.
7 arrested on drug charges after death, multiple overdoses at north Alabama home: Police
Seven suspects were arrested on several drug charges after a search at a north Alabama home where multiple overdoses and a death were reported turned up a large quantity of fentanyl-laced pills and other narcotics, authorities said Thursday. Investigators with Decatur police’s Vice/Narcotics Unit with assistance from the department’s SWAT...
Stronger unions on the rise in north Alabama according to North Alabama Area Labor Council leader
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Public opinion of organized labor unions is higher than it’s been in decades according to a new Gallup poll and north Alabama labor leaders say they can see the growing support in the area. Gallup reports that 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions....
TVA launches first electric vehicle charging station on I-65 corridor in Alabama
TVA’s initiative to open electric vehicle charging stations throughout its seven-state footprint has now added the I-65 corridor to its inventory. In a partnership with Cullman Electric Cooperative, Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation, TVA on Wednesday opened its first I-65 charging station in Cullman as part of its Fast Charge Network.
