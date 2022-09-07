ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, AL

Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County

By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday. The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence

An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
EVA, AL

