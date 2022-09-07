ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Woman Pleads Guilty to Felony Weapon Charge

An Endicott woman has pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge in relation to a shooting at the Vestal Hills Country Club in July. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Savannah Perry pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree. Perry was with Carson Vanco the night he shot Bayso Vannavongsa with an arrow from a compound bow at the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Grand Jury Drops Charges Against Man Accused of Assaulting Police Officer

A Broome County Grand Jury has dropped assault charges against Richard A. Durham, a man originally accused of attacking a Binghamton police officer. In a Wednesday press release from Durham's attorney, Artan Serjanej, the Grand Jury dismissed the following charges last week: second degree assault charges, with intent to cause injury to a police officer, and resisting arrest charges, which had been filed against Richard A. Durham.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged with Driving While Intoxicated among other charges. Richard Hayes, 58 of Newark Valley was arrested on September 2nd just before 8:30 p.m. He was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container and Equipment Violation. Judith...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Hamden, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
City
Hamden, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Little Falls woman accused of welfare fraud in Herkimer County

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s office reports that a Little Falls woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly defrauding the county government for over six months. According to the sheriff, 38-year-old Darlene LeFevre of Ilion allegedly received more than $3,500.00 in fraudulent...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Career Criminal Sentenced for Kirkwood Motel Burglary

A career criminal in Broome County will be spending seven years in New York State prison following sentencing in Broome County Court on Tuesday, September 6. 45-year-old Chad Jackson was convicted in the March 28, 2020 break-in at a room in the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood. Police say a person in the room had some property stolen in the incident.
KIRKWOOD, NY
WIBX 950

Admitted Cop Killer Arrested After Hiding in NY’s 2nd Smallest City for Almost 50 Years

Many eyebrows raised in a small Upstate New York city as word is circulating that one of their neighbors is a cop killer. Authorities in the state of Maryland say a man who called Little Falls, NY home from the last 45-years killed a deputy sheriff in 1971 and has been hiding out in Herkimer County nearly ever since. And, he's admitted to the crime, according to officials.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Asking for Public Assistance Regarding Larceny

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance regarding a grand larceny of a 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force 750cc ATV, light gray (or silver) that had occurred on Pease Hill Rd in the Town of Cuyler. It is believed that the larceny occurred on Monday, August 29th late...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
watervilletimes.com

Brookfield Boy, Two Others Die In Head-On Accident

A two-car accident Saturday afternoon on Route 20 resulted in three people killed and three others seriously injured. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department the two-car accident happened in the Town of Bridgewater around 1:30 p.m. approximately half mile east of Route 8. As of Sunday, the Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Unit.
BRIDGEWATER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 9, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the big Binghamton Industrial Exposition will feature a “Tin Lizzie” Day later this month. Every owner of a Ford Model T automobile is invited to drive their Tin Lizzie to the fair that day.
BINGHAMTON, NY

