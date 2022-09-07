ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, even the Queen of England has an Airbnb — and you can stay there. Take a look

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

It’s part of the Sandringham Estate and it’s a country cottage nestled in the rolling green hills of Sandringham in the United Kingdom.

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

The thing is, the modest home is actually owned by the Queen Elizabeth II and is now a short-term vacation rental listed on Airbnb. While it appears on the popular short-term rental website, the listing is solely held by Norfolk Hideaways , a company representative told McClatchy News.

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

The house was formerly lived in by Her Majesty’s head gardener and is now ready for visitors — for $272 a night.

Dining area Screen grab from Airbnb

“Garden House offers charming and relaxed accommodation for eight guests set over two floors,” the listing on Airbnb says. “Furnished eclectically from the Royal Collection, all the furniture and pictures were once housed in a royal residence.

Kitchen Screen grab from Airbnb

“There is a choice of super-king or twin beds in two bedrooms (please specify on booking) The functional kitchen boasts an Aga and there is a comfortable sitting room overlooking the gorgeous garden, which is ideal for relaxing.”

Living room Screen grab from Airbnb

Other features include:

  • Entrance hall

  • Dining room

  • Breakfast room

  • Cloakroom

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb

Furry friends are also allowed, the paved patio being perfect for visiting dogs.

Bathroom Screen grab from Airbnb

The residence is not the first the Queen has listed on Airbnb, according to Fortune.com. Part of her Balmoral Estate — eight cottage to be exact — was put on the site starting at $634 a week.

AOL Corp

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
