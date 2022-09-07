Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
nbc16.com
Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
nbc16.com
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases
EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
nbc16.com
Northwest Oregon forests move to extreme fire danger; additional restrictions in place
SALEM, Ore. — With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, forestland in northwest Oregon, protected by ODF, will be in 'Extreme Fire Danger' as of 1 a.m. Friday, September 9. Additional public restrictions will be placed on campfires and open flame, off-highway vehicle use, mowing dry grass, and other activities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Tricky weather conditions ahead for firefighters as they battle big blazes across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A majority of Oregon is under a Red Flag Warning and starting Friday, Fire Weather Watches will go into effect for Western Oregon. Red Flag Warnings are posted in all areas where fires are currently burning across the state. Weather and fire officials are concerned with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the likelihood of dry thunderstorms.
nbc16.com
New national climate resilience tool predicts natural disaster likelihood
SALEM, Ore. — A new national interactive mapping tool went live Thursday showing information like how many wildfires are currently burning across the United States, but also how likely regions are to be impacted by natural disasters in the future. "We wanted to build a portal that is science...
nbc16.com
Workers' Compensation costs to drop for 10th straight year
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced Wednesday, September 7th that in 2023, Oregon employers, on average will pay less for workers' compensation coverage. According to DCBS, The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate –...
nbc16.com
Critics frustrated after Abbott blames gangs for new Uvalde shooting
UVALDE, Texas (KEYE) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more state troopers to Uvalde following a shooting there Thursday evening. The governor said gang violence is what sparked it -- but critics say guns are the problem. The shooting at Uvalde’s Memorial Park left two people wounded enough...
Comments / 0